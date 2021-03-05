AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 4, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 49, Grandview 42

Score by quarters:

Grandview  10  8  16    8 — 42

Arapahoe    21  5  11  12 — 49

Cherry Creek 95, Cherokee Trail 58

Eaglecrest 53, Mullen 49

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest   6  17  23    7 — 53

Mullen       13    8  16  12 — 49

Eaglecrest points: Jayden Washington 17, Shareef Jourdon 15, Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 14, Adrian Price 4, Ty Robinson 2, Braden Miller 1

Fort Lupton 77, Aurora Central 76 (2OT)

Score by quarters:

Fort Lupton      17  15  16  17  4  8 — 77

Aurora Central  20  14  17  14  4  7 — 76

Aurora Central points: Khafre Garrett-Mills 19, Brian Weatherford 19, Marcus Howard 14, Jordan Womack 12, Kavon Williams 10, Simeon Veasley 2

Hinkley 62, Regis Groff 60

Score by quarters:

Regis Groff  23  20   4  13 — 60

Hinkley        12   9  22  19 — 62

Hinkley points: Taveon Long 22, Johnny Rogers 17, Kevaughn Johnson 13, Xander Smith 8, Wondame Davis Jr. 2

Smoky Hill 81, D’Evelyn 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 62, Fort Lupton 22

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  15  12  17  18 — 62

Fort Lupton   11    1    7   3 — 22

Aurora Central points: Aryannah McClain 26, Zana’e Hodges 16, Shaya Kelley 9, Kimberly Chavez 6, Tshishesha Jessica 5

Cherry Creek 48, Cherokee Trail 31

Grandview 76, Arapahoe 47

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe   17  12    6  12 — 47

Grandview  14  14  19  29 — 76

Mullen 59, Eaglecrest 37

Eaglecrest points: Dalys McGuinnis 14, Natalie Soto 10, Nia McKenzie 6, Jaedyn Martin 5, Haley Esser 1, Shyann Farbes 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments