AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 4, 2021:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 49, Grandview 42
Score by quarters:
Grandview 10 8 16 8 — 42
Arapahoe 21 5 11 12 — 49
Cherry Creek 95, Cherokee Trail 58
Eaglecrest 53, Mullen 49
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 6 17 23 7 — 53
Mullen 13 8 16 12 — 49
Eaglecrest points: Jayden Washington 17, Shareef Jourdon 15, Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 14, Adrian Price 4, Ty Robinson 2, Braden Miller 1
Fort Lupton 77, Aurora Central 76 (2OT)
Score by quarters:
Fort Lupton 17 15 16 17 4 8 — 77
Aurora Central 20 14 17 14 4 7 — 76
Aurora Central points: Khafre Garrett-Mills 19, Brian Weatherford 19, Marcus Howard 14, Jordan Womack 12, Kavon Williams 10, Simeon Veasley 2
Hinkley 62, Regis Groff 60
Score by quarters:
Regis Groff 23 20 4 13 — 60
Hinkley 12 9 22 19 — 62
Hinkley points: Taveon Long 22, Johnny Rogers 17, Kevaughn Johnson 13, Xander Smith 8, Wondame Davis Jr. 2
Smoky Hill 81, D’Evelyn 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 62, Fort Lupton 22
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 15 12 17 18 — 62
Fort Lupton 11 1 7 3 — 22
Aurora Central points: Aryannah McClain 26, Zana’e Hodges 16, Shaya Kelley 9, Kimberly Chavez 6, Tshishesha Jessica 5
Cherry Creek 48, Cherokee Trail 31
Grandview 76, Arapahoe 47
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 17 12 6 12 — 47
Grandview 14 14 19 29 — 76
Mullen 59, Eaglecrest 37
Eaglecrest points: Dalys McGuinnis 14, Natalie Soto 10, Nia McKenzie 6, Jaedyn Martin 5, Haley Esser 1, Shyann Farbes 1