AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 31, 2023:

GIRLS SOCCER

Longmont 5, Aurora Central 2

Score by halves:

Longmont     1  4 — 5

Aur. Central  0  2 — 2

Valor Christian 2, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by halves:

Valor Christian  0  2 — 2

Regis Jesuit      0  1 — 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Colorado Academy 14, Cherokee Trail 6

Score by quarters:

Colo. Academy  4  3  5  2 — 14

Cherokee Trail   0  1  1  4 —   6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Holy Family 13, Eaglecrest 5

Score by halves:

Holy Family  6  7 — 13

Eaglecrest  4  1 —     5

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-20, 25-14, 25-18

