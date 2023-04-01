AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 31, 2023:
GIRLS SOCCER
Longmont 5, Aurora Central 2
Score by halves:
Longmont 1 4 — 5
Aur. Central 0 2 — 2
Valor Christian 2, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by halves:
Valor Christian 0 2 — 2
Regis Jesuit 0 1 — 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Colorado Academy 14, Cherokee Trail 6
Score by quarters:
Colo. Academy 4 3 5 2 — 14
Cherokee Trail 0 1 1 4 — 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
Holy Family 13, Eaglecrest 5
Score by halves:
Holy Family 6 7 — 13
Eaglecrest 4 1 — 5
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-20, 25-14, 25-18