AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 31, 2023:

GIRLS SOCCER

Longmont 5, Aurora Central 2

Score by halves:

Longmont 1 4 — 5

Aur. Central 0 2 — 2

Valor Christian 2, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by halves:

Valor Christian 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 1 — 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Colorado Academy 14, Cherokee Trail 6

Score by quarters:

Colo. Academy 4 3 5 2 — 14

Cherokee Trail 0 1 1 4 — 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Holy Family 13, Eaglecrest 5

Score by halves:

Holy Family 6 7 — 13

Eaglecrest 4 1 — 5

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-20, 25-14, 25-18