AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 31, 2022:
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail 6, ThunderRidge 1
WP — Cherokee Trail: Andrew Godfrey (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Thomas Munch 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Nick Barber 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Kaelen Bing 1-3; Tyler Wilcox 1-3; Dylan Hommes RBI
Fort Collins 5, Smoky Hill 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Smoky Hill 020 000 0 — 2 2 0
Fort Collins 103 100 x — 5 8 3
Overland 5, Rangeview 2
Score by innings:
Overland 012 010 1 — 5
Rangeview 000 002 0 — 2
WP — Overland: Jacob McNeley (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 K). LP — Rangeview: Sebastian Heredia (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Overland hitting: Niko Gonzales 3-4, 2B, 3 runs; Connor Geiss 2-4, RBI; Connor Bass 1-4, RBI, run; Daniel Bejarano 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Diego Gonzales RBI
Rangeview hitting: Micah McPhail 2-3, run; Yahir Estrada 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Cody Burch 1-3, RBI
Regis Jesuit 6, Grandview 0
Score by innings:
Grandview 000 000 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 101 130 x — 6
WP — Regis Jesuit: Brooks Gerig (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP — Grandview: Aidan Biaggi (4 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Kenny VanWormer 2-3, 2B; Matt Klaess 1-3. Regis Jesuit hitting: Dallas Macias 4-4, 2 2B, HR, RBI, 3 runs; Isaac Wachsmann 3-4, 3 RBI; run; Nate McHugh 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Finn O’Connor 1-3, run