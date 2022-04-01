AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 31, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 6, ThunderRidge 1

WP — Cherokee Trail: Andrew Godfrey (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Thomas Munch 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Nick Barber 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Kaelen Bing 1-3; Tyler Wilcox 1-3; Dylan Hommes RBI

Fort Collins 5, Smoky Hill 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill  020 000 0 — 2  2  0

Fort Collins  103 100 x — 5  8  3

Overland 5, Rangeview 2

Score by innings:

Overland    012 010 1 — 5

Rangeview  000 002 0 — 2

WP — Overland: Jacob McNeley (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 K). LP — Rangeview: Sebastian Heredia (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Overland hitting: Niko Gonzales 3-4, 2B, 3 runs; Connor Geiss 2-4, RBI; Connor Bass 1-4, RBI, run; Daniel Bejarano 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Diego Gonzales RBI

Rangeview hitting: Micah McPhail 2-3, run; Yahir Estrada 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Cody Burch 1-3, RBI

Regis Jesuit 6, Grandview 0

Score by innings:

Grandview   000 000 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit  101 130 x — 6

WP — Regis Jesuit: Brooks Gerig (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP — Grandview: Aidan Biaggi (4 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Kenny VanWormer 2-3, 2B; Matt Klaess 1-3. Regis Jesuit hitting: Dallas Macias 4-4, 2 2B, HR, RBI, 3 runs; Isaac Wachsmann 3-4, 3 RBI; run; Nate McHugh 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Finn O’Connor 1-3, run

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments