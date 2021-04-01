AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 31, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek def. Cherokee Trail 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10
Mullen def. Smoky Hill 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 5, Regis Jesuit 2
GYMNASTICS
Overland Blue 175.875, Heritage 168.725, Palmer Ridge 162.850, Overland Green 159.375
All-around: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 36.95 points; 2. Kate Bryant (Heritage) 36.725; 3. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 35.25; Vault: 1. Kate Bryant (Heritage) 9.85; 2. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.25; 3. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.15; Balance beam: 1. Kate Bryant (Heritage) 9.35; 2. Bailey Rodriguez (Overland Blue) 9.15; 3. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 8.975; Uneven bars: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.1; 2. Mariah Schmeling (Heritage) 9; 3. 3. Kate Bryant (Heritage) 8.8; Floor exercise: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.625; 2. Bailey Rodriguez (Overland Blue) 9.35; 3. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 9.3