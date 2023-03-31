AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 30, 2023:

BASEBALL

Chatfield 8, Cherokee Trail 6

Northglenn 13, Vista PEAK 13

Overland 20, Thornton 0

Rangeview 14, Gateway 2

Regis Jesuit 18, Eaglecrest 8

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 203 30 — 8

Regis Jesuit 345 51 — 18

LP — Eaglecrest: Cosme Vera (2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 3-4, 3B, 2 runs; Noah Brown 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 runs; Braylan Bell 1-1, 2 RBI; Connor Brennan 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Harbin 1-2, RBI

Smoky Hill 11, Aurora Central 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 10, Rangeview 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 8 2 — 10

Rangeview 0 0 — 0

Fossil Ridge 4, Grandview 1

Score by halves:

Fossil Ridge 1 3 — 4

Grandview 0 1 — 1

Poudre 7, Smoky Hill 2

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 2 — 2

Poudre 6 1 — 7

Regis Jesuit 2, ThunderRidge 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 1 — 2

ThunderRidge 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Adeleine Walick, Caley Walsh. Regis Jesuit assist: Annabelle Turner.

BOYS LACROSSE

Poudre School District 13, Grandview 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 17, Chaparral 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Maddie Jokerst 3, Carly Kennedy 3, Ava Rogala 3, Emily Bradac 2, Charlotte Ford 2, Delaney Sitzmann 2, Lainey Phillips, Ashlyn Schachet. Regis Jesuit assists: Amina Pope 3, Bradac 2, Emilia Calamari, Kennedy. Regis Jesuit saves: Ryan Parker (4 shots on goal-1 save)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-14, 25-20, 25-18

Hinkley def. Alameda 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Regis Jesuit def. Rock Canyon 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Regis Jesuit kills: Logan Henry 7, Callen Wolf 7, Jackson Perez 6. Regis Jesuit aces: Callen Wolf 3, Jackson Perez 2. Regis Jesuit blocks: Logan Henry 8, Gabe Sullivan 5, Tyler Ryan 4, Callen Wolf 4. Regis Jesuit digs: Callen Wolf 7, Max Raabe 6, Gabe Sullivan 6. Regis Jesuit assists: Gabe Sullivan 28

Valor Christian def. Grandview 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Vista PEAK def. AWCPA 25-11, 25-17, 25-16