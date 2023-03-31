AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 30, 2023:
BASEBALL
Chatfield 8, Cherokee Trail 6
Northglenn 13, Vista PEAK 13
Overland 20, Thornton 0
Rangeview 14, Gateway 2
Regis Jesuit 18, Eaglecrest 8
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 203 30 — 8
Regis Jesuit 345 51 — 18
LP — Eaglecrest: Cosme Vera (2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 3-4, 3B, 2 runs; Noah Brown 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 runs; Braylan Bell 1-1, 2 RBI; Connor Brennan 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Harbin 1-2, RBI
Smoky Hill 11, Aurora Central 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 10, Rangeview 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 8 2 — 10
Rangeview 0 0 — 0
Fossil Ridge 4, Grandview 1
Score by halves:
Fossil Ridge 1 3 — 4
Grandview 0 1 — 1
Poudre 7, Smoky Hill 2
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 2 — 2
Poudre 6 1 — 7
Regis Jesuit 2, ThunderRidge 1
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 1 — 2
ThunderRidge 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Adeleine Walick, Caley Walsh. Regis Jesuit assist: Annabelle Turner.
BOYS LACROSSE
Poudre School District 13, Grandview 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 17, Chaparral 3
Regis Jesuit goals: Maddie Jokerst 3, Carly Kennedy 3, Ava Rogala 3, Emily Bradac 2, Charlotte Ford 2, Delaney Sitzmann 2, Lainey Phillips, Ashlyn Schachet. Regis Jesuit assists: Amina Pope 3, Bradac 2, Emilia Calamari, Kennedy. Regis Jesuit saves: Ryan Parker (4 shots on goal-1 save)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-14, 25-20, 25-18
Hinkley def. Alameda 25-12, 25-19, 25-20
Regis Jesuit def. Rock Canyon 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Regis Jesuit kills: Logan Henry 7, Callen Wolf 7, Jackson Perez 6. Regis Jesuit aces: Callen Wolf 3, Jackson Perez 2. Regis Jesuit blocks: Logan Henry 8, Gabe Sullivan 5, Tyler Ryan 4, Callen Wolf 4. Regis Jesuit digs: Callen Wolf 7, Max Raabe 6, Gabe Sullivan 6. Regis Jesuit assists: Gabe Sullivan 28
Valor Christian def. Grandview 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Vista PEAK def. AWCPA 25-11, 25-17, 25-16