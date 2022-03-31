AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 30, 2022:
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 0, Columbine 0 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Columbine 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mullen 4, Vista PEAK 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Dakota Ridge 17, Eaglecrest 2
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 1 0 1 0 — 2
Dakota Ridge 5 7 0 5 — 17
Pueblo West 13, Smoky Hill 8
Ralston Valley 9, Cherokee Trail 8
GIRLS LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge 17, Eaglecrest 1
Thompson Valley 17, Cherokee Trail 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Vista PEAK 6, Thornton 1