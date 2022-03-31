AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 30, 2022:

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 0, Columbine 0 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Columbine  0  0  0  0 — 0

Cher. Trail   0  0  0  0 — 0

Mullen 4, Vista PEAK 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Dakota Ridge 17, Eaglecrest 2

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest      1  0  1  0 —   2

Dakota Ridge  5  7  0  5 — 17

Pueblo West 13, Smoky Hill 8

Ralston Valley 9, Cherokee Trail 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Palmer Ridge 17, Eaglecrest 1

Thompson Valley 17, Cherokee Trail 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK 6, Thornton 1

