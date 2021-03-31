AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 30, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Overland 28-26, 25-15, 25-8
Overland kills: Mariah Perez 7, Olivia Lukes 6, Anjanee Prescott 6. Overland digs: Jackie Zapanta 13, Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 11. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 23
Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-21, 25-15, 25-23
Eaglecrest kills: Delaney Evans 8, Hannah Brinkman 6, Claudia Rossi 6. Eaglecrest aces: Chloe Rodocker 4. Eaglecrest blocks: Hannah Brinkman 3. Eaglecrest digs: Chloe Rodocker 13, Kyler Adair 6. Eaglecrest assists: Claudia Rossi 18, Emma Bryant 11
Fort Lupton def. Aurora Central 25-23, 25-11, 25-15
Grandview def. Mullen 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Creek 3, Overland 2
Grandview 2, Smoky Hill 1 (OT)
Score by halves:
Grandview 1 0 1 — 2
Smoky Hill 0 1 0 — 1
Hinkley 2, Prairie View 0
Score by halves:
Hinkley 1 1 — 2
Prairie View 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 2, Brighton 0
Score by halves:
Brighton 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 2 0 — 2