AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 30, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Overland 28-26, 25-15, 25-8

Overland kills: Mariah Perez 7, Olivia Lukes 6, Anjanee Prescott 6. Overland digs: Jackie Zapanta 13, Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 11. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 23

Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-21, 25-15, 25-23

Eaglecrest kills: Delaney Evans 8, Hannah Brinkman 6, Claudia Rossi 6. Eaglecrest aces: Chloe Rodocker 4. Eaglecrest blocks: Hannah Brinkman 3. Eaglecrest digs: Chloe Rodocker 13, Kyler Adair 6. Eaglecrest assists: Claudia Rossi 18, Emma Bryant 11

Fort Lupton def. Aurora Central 25-23, 25-11, 25-15

Grandview def. Mullen 25-17, 25-10, 25-17

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Creek 3, Overland 2

Grandview 2, Smoky Hill 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview  1  0  1 — 2

Smoky Hill  0  1  0 — 1

Hinkley 2, Prairie View 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley        1  1 — 2

Prairie View  0  0 — 0

Vista PEAK 2, Brighton 0

Score by halves:

Brighton     0  0 — 0

Vista PEAK  2  0 — 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments