AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 29, 2023:

BASEBALL

Fort Morgan 10, Vista PEAK 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fort Morgan 003 411 1 — 10 12 1

Vista PEAK 000 210 0 — 3 5 2

LP — Vista PEAK: Abel Salinas (4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Conner Angelini 2-3, 2B; Emilio Morales 1-4, 2 runs; Anthony Porras 2 RBI; Royce Lossman RBI

Mountain Vista 9, Grandview 4

Score by innings:

Mtn. Vista 132 011 1 — 9

Grandview 002 200 0 — 4

LP — Grandview: Nick Martensen (3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Collin May 2-3, RBI; Spenser Smock 1-3, 3B, run; Clifford Goldy 1-3, RBI, run; Chase Dahir and Wyatt Walters RBI

Regis Jesuit 12, Pueblo West 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Pueblo West 000 10 — 1 7 1

Regis Jesuit 224 4x — 12 12 0

WP — Regis Jesuit: Liam Mosley (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Andrew Bell 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI, run; Jace Filleman 2-2, run; Brien Kenny 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Trevor Nordstrom 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, run; Grant Gedrose 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Nick Wiley 1-1, RBI

Rock Canyon 8, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 000 000 0 — 0

Rock Canyon 032 201 x — 8

LP — Cherokee Trail: Carter Wilcox (3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Mason Grube 1-2; Bowen Tabola 1-3

BOYS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 123, Grandview 47

200 yard medley relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Ben Brewer, Daniel Yi, Antonio Goris, Landon Brewer), 1 minute, 37.42 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Grandview A (Pasha Noskov, Robert Hall, Evan Linnebur, Parker Gust), 1:43.26 (5ASQT); 3. Smoky Hill B (Charlie Newton, Patrick Adams, Sam Baker, Nicholas Gordon), 1:43.55 (5ASQT); 4. Grandview B (Caleb Nelson, Graydon Rogers, Jacob Aldrich, Vince McCush), 1:53.20 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Kyle Brushaber (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 46.56 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Chae Phillips (Smoky Hill), 1:49.33 (5ASQT); 3. Ian Noffsinger (Smoky Hill), 1:49.61 (5ASQT); 200 yard individual medley — 1. Sam Baker (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 59.09 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Jake Brewer (Smoky Hill), 2:02.80 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Daniel Yi (Smoky Hill), 21.69 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Landon Brewer (Smoky Hill) (5ASQT); 3. Evan Linnebur (Grandview) (5ASQT); 100 yard butterfly — 1. Sam Baker (Smoky Hill), 54.83 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Landon Brewer (Smoky Hill), 47.84 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Kyle Brushaber (Smoky Hill), 48.26 (5ASQT); 3. Matthew Scicchitano (Grandview), 50.24 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Jake Baker (Smoky Hill), 4 minutes, 51.94 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Ian Noffsinger (Smoky Hill), 4:52.53 (5ASQT); 3. Patrick Adams (Smoky Hill), 5:05.58 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Kyle Brushaber, Daniel Yi, Antonio Goris, Landon Brewer), 1 minute, 28.89 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Grandview A (Ethan Finlay, Evan Linnebur, Matthew Scicchitano, Evan Higgins), 1:29.77 (5ASQT); 3. Smoky Hill B (Chae Phillips, Ian Noffsinger, Patrick Adams, Jake Baker), 1:33.75 (5ASQT); 4. Grandview B (Devin Hash, Robert Hall, Mason Shutter, Parker Gust), 1:39.09 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Ben Brewer (Smoky Hill), 54.83 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Daniel Yi (Smoky Hill), 59.10 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Robert Hall (Grandview), 1:00.78 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview A (Matthew Scicchitano, Evan Higgins, Evan Linnebur, Ethan Finlay), 3 minutes, 22.20 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill A (Jake Baker, Nicholas Gordon, Sam Baker, Kyle Brushaber), 3:24.54 (5ASQT); 3. Grandview B (Mason Shutter, Caleb Nelson, Parker Gust, Pasha Noskov), 3:37.75 (5ASQT)

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 9, Rock Canyon 6

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 1 3 1 1 — 6

Cherokee Trail 3 2 2 2 — 9

Eaglecrest 10, Highlands Ranch 5

Pueblo West 9, Smoky Hill 8

Regis Jesuit 7, Colorado Academy 6

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 1 4 0 2 — 7

Colo. Academy 2 1 1 2 — 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Columbine 21, Eaglecrest 1

Holy Family 13, Rangeview 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 0 — 0

Holy Family 7 6 — 13

Regis Jesuit 16, Grandview 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 12 4 — 16

Regis Jesuit goals: Maddie Jokerst 4, Grace Robinson 3, Charlotte Ford 2, Delaney Sitzmann 2, Emily Bradac, Gabbie Contos, Carly Kennedy, Amina Pope, Ashlyn Schachet. Regis Jesuit assists: Bradac 3, Carly Kennedy 3, Pope, Sitzmann. Regis Jesuit saves: Rayn Parker (5 shots on goal-4 saves)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway def. Rangeview 25-11, 25-18, 28-26