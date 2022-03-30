AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

GIRLS SOCCER

Chatfield 1, Eaglecrest 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Chatfield    0  1  0  0 — 1

Eaglecrest  1  0  0  0 — 1

Eaglecrest goal: Annika Boex

Harrison 1, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Harrison  1  0  — 1

Gateway  0  0 — 0

Smoky Hill 10, Palmer 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill  8  2 — 10

Palmer        0  0 —  0

BOYS LACROSSE

Dawson 19, Rangeview 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

Castle View 18, Grandview 8

Grandview goals: Ashley Weiss 3, Peyton Dodd 2, Jada Cousin, Sydney Johnson, Alexa Weaver. Grandview assist: Cousin. Grandview saves: Avery May (29 shots on goal-11 saves)

Regis Jesuit 14, Chaparral 4

Regis Jesuit goals: London Bachelet 3, Carly Kennedy 2, Elsa Pater 2, Ava Rogala 2, Phoebe Rogala 2, Emily Bradac, Maddy Jokerst. Regis Jesuit assists: Pater 4, Ellie Johnson 2, Bachelet, Bradac. Regis Jesuit saves: Brynne Dixon (7 shots on goal-3 saves)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

