AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:
GIRLS SOCCER
Chatfield 1, Eaglecrest 1 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Chatfield 0 1 0 0 — 1
Eaglecrest 1 0 0 0 — 1
Eaglecrest goal: Annika Boex
Harrison 1, Gateway 0
Score by halves:
Harrison 1 0 — 1
Gateway 0 0 — 0
Smoky Hill 10, Palmer 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 8 2 — 10
Palmer 0 0 — 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Dawson 19, Rangeview 9
GIRLS LACROSSE
Castle View 18, Grandview 8
Grandview goals: Ashley Weiss 3, Peyton Dodd 2, Jada Cousin, Sydney Johnson, Alexa Weaver. Grandview assist: Cousin. Grandview saves: Avery May (29 shots on goal-11 saves)
Regis Jesuit 14, Chaparral 4
Regis Jesuit goals: London Bachelet 3, Carly Kennedy 2, Elsa Pater 2, Ava Rogala 2, Phoebe Rogala 2, Emily Bradac, Maddy Jokerst. Regis Jesuit assists: Pater 4, Ellie Johnson 2, Bachelet, Bradac. Regis Jesuit saves: Brynne Dixon (7 shots on goal-3 saves)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-15, 25-12, 25-17