AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

BASEBALL

Cherry Creek 7, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 101 000 0 — 2 1 3

Cherry Creek 010 312 x — 7 10 1

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jack Carey (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Andrew Bell 1-2, 2B, RBI

Eaglecrest 16, Rangeview 0

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 506 5 — 16

Rangeview 000 0 — 0

WP — Eaglecrest: Connor Brennan (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Harbin 101, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Connor Brennan, Tavish Ley and Brayden Stufft 2 RBI

Overland 24, Gateway 0

Score by innings:

Overland 137 (13) — 24

Gateway 000 0 — 0

WP — Overland: Connor Beiss (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K). Overland hitting: Niko Gonzales 4-5, 2B, 6 RBI, 4 runs; Connor Bass 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Pablo Velma 2-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Liam Childs 2-4, 2 RBI

Wheat Ridge 10, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings:

Aurora Central 000 000 — 0 2 5

Wheat Ridge 302 221 — 10 9 2

LP — Aurora Central: German Villalobos (3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Aurora Central hitting: German Villalobos 1-2; Andrew Aragon 1-3

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbine 1, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0

Columbine 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 6, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 4 2 — 6

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Gateway 1, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Gateway 1 0 — 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Dakota Ridge 14, Grandview 11

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-21, 19-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-8

Gateway def. AWCPA 25-21, 27-25, 25-21

Gateway kills: Vincent Johnson 8, Amir Khabiri 8, Harold Johnson 7. Gateway aces: Francisco Beltran 6, Vincent Johnson 6. Gateway blocks: Harold Johnson 4. Gateway digs: Anthony Debrum 6, Francisco Beltran 5, Amir Khabiri 5. Gateway assists: Francisco Beltran 25

Regis Jesuit def. Ponderosa 26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23

Westminster def. Rangeview 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail 4, Vista PEAK 3

No. 1 singles — Francesca Johnson (Vista PEAK) def. Riley Leeser (Cherokee Trail), 6-2, 6-7 (2), 11-9; No. 2 singles — Sierra Martin (Cherokee Trail) def. Alexa Cohen (Vista PEAK), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Ava Eltzroth (Vista PEAK) def. Kathleen Keating (Cherokee Trail), 7-6 (3), 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Mady Eltzroth/Anhelyca Garibay (Vista PEAK) def. Ava Archuleta/Lauren Jose (Cherokee Trail), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8; No. 2 doubles — Carly Slater/Roxanna Sharza (Cherokee Trail) def. Kaylee Hays/Andrea Sanchez-Chacon (Vista PEAK), 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Stella Hines/Reagan Harmon (Cherokee Trail) def. Maya Vaughn/Angelyna Harrison (Vista PEAK), 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Abigaile Beougher/Kaitlyn James (Cherokee Trail) def. Madison Feight/Joy Aburto (Vista PEAK), 6-2, 6-1