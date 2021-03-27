AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 27, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Rangeview 30, Denver East 6
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Horizon def. Rangeview 25-11, 25-21, 25-16
Vista PEAK def. Grand Junction 25-17, 25-10, 25-13
Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 8, Ayden West 8, Joy Aburto 7. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Ayden West 7. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 11, Madison Feight 5, Breanna Jefferson 5. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 24.
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 2, Smoky Hill 0
GYMNASTICS
Overland Blue 177.750, Cherry Creek 164.100, Heritage 159.625, Overland Green 154.225
All-Around: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue), 36.58 points; 2. Bailey Rodriguez (Overland Blue), 35.43; 3. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue), 34.93. Vault: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.5; 2. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.45; 3. Ella Baldensperger (Overland Blue) 9.1. Balance beam: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.55; 2. Bailey Rodriguez (Overland Blue) 9.18; 3. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 8.95. Uneven bars: 1. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.23; 2. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 8.8; 3. Brooke Bennett (Cherry Creek) 8.68. Floor exercise: 1. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 9.25; 2. Kate Decker (Overland Blue) 9.200 (9.200); 3. Bailey Rodriguez (Overland Blue) 9.200 (9.100)