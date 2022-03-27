AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 26, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest 10, Rocky Mountain 7
Score by innings:
Rocky Mtn. 000 401 2 — 7
Eaglecrest 251 011 0 — 10
WP — Eaglecrest: Connor Brennan (4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 4-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Stufft 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Taylor Dooley 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Brayden Mann 2-4, 2B, RBI; Anthony Hernandez 1-2, 2B, 2 runs; Garth Morgan 2 RBI
Highlands Ranch 9, Rangeview 5
Score by innings:
Rangeview 101 000 3 — 5
High. Ranch 040 014 x — 9
LP — Rangeview: Yahir Estrada (3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Rangeview hitting: Yahir Estrada 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Ben Willer 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 runs; Cody Burch 2-3, 2 RBI; Jordan Coburn RBI
Pueblo County 7, Vista PEAK 5
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK 100 002 2 — 5
Pueblo Co. 010 402 x — 7
LP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Brody Severin 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Andres May 2-3, RBI; Yancy Morales 2-4, RBI; Trey Gray 1-3, 2 runs; Brian Herrera 1-4
Regis Jesuit 8, Valor Christian 3
Score by innings:
Valor Christian 111 000 0 — 3
Regis Jesuit 003 203 x — 8
WP — Regis Jesuit: Hayden Moore (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Andrew Bell 3-4, 3B, RBI; Nate McHugh 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Finn O’Connor 2-4, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 1-3, 3 runs
Vista PEAK 9, Pueblo Centennial 3
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK 000 215 1 — 9
Pueblo Cent. 001 020 0 — 3
WP — Vista PEAK: Nolan Harper (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Nolan Harper 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Brian Herrera 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Trey Gray 2-4, run; Connor Angelini and Steven Reaux RBI
Coach Bob Classic (Arizona)
Scottsdale Christian 4, Grandview 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Grandview 003 000 0 — 3 4 0
Scottsdale 100 020 1 — 4 9 0
LP — Grandview: Bradley Marshall (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Grandview hitting: Bradley Marshall 1-3, 2 RBI; Carson Willard 1-3, run; Wyatt Walters 1-3; Reese Chapman 1-3; Chase Dahir run
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 6, Ponderosa 0
Douglas County 3, Eaglecrest 0
Grandview 0, Fossil Ridge 0 (OT)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Chaparral 10, Grandview 7