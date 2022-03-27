AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 26, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest 10, Rocky Mountain 7

Score by innings:

Rocky Mtn.  000 401 2 —  7

Eaglecrest   251 011 0 — 10

WP — Eaglecrest: Connor Brennan (4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 4-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Stufft 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Taylor Dooley 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Brayden Mann 2-4, 2B, RBI; Anthony Hernandez 1-2, 2B, 2 runs; Garth Morgan 2 RBI

Highlands Ranch 9, Rangeview 5

Score by innings:

Rangeview   101 000 3 — 5

High. Ranch  040 014 x — 9

LPRangeview: Yahir Estrada (3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Rangeview hitting: Yahir Estrada 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Ben Willer 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 runs; Cody Burch 2-3, 2 RBI; Jordan Coburn RBI

Pueblo County 7, Vista PEAK 5

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK  100 002 2 — 5

Pueblo Co.   010 402 x — 7

LP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Brody Severin 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Andres May 2-3, RBI; Yancy Morales 2-4, RBI; Trey Gray 1-3, 2 runs; Brian Herrera 1-4

Regis Jesuit 8, Valor Christian 3

Score by innings:

Valor Christian  111 000 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit      003 203 x — 8

WP — Regis Jesuit: Hayden Moore (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Andrew Bell 3-4, 3B, RBI; Nate McHugh 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Finn O’Connor 2-4, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 1-3, 3 runs

Vista PEAK 9, Pueblo Centennial 3

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK    000 215 1 — 9

Pueblo Cent.  001 020 0 — 3

WP — Vista PEAK: Nolan Harper (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Nolan Harper 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Brian Herrera 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Trey Gray 2-4, run; Connor Angelini and Steven Reaux RBI

Coach Bob Classic (Arizona)

Scottsdale Christian 4, Grandview 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview  003 000 0 — 3  4  0

Scottsdale  100 020 1 — 4  9  0

LP — Grandview: Bradley Marshall (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Grandview hitting: Bradley Marshall 1-3, 2 RBI; Carson Willard 1-3, run; Wyatt Walters 1-3; Reese Chapman 1-3; Chase Dahir run

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 6, Ponderosa 0

Douglas County 3, Eaglecrest 0

Grandview 0, Fossil Ridge 0 (OT)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Chaparral 10, Grandview 7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments