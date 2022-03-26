AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 25, 2022:
BASEBALL
Rangeview 8, Aurora Central 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Aur. Central 000 100 2 — 3 5 1
Rangeview 322 010 x — 8 11 0
LP — Aurora Central: German Villalobos (3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). Aurora Central hitting: Edgar Alejos Torres 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, run; German Villalobos 2-3, 2B, run; Andrew Aragon RBI
Regis Jesuit 10, Cherry Creek 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cherry Creek 000 00 — 0 1 1
Regis Jesuit 103 24 — 10 13 1
WP — Regis Jesuit: Brian Fischer (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 2-3, 2 runs; Andrew Bell 2-3, 2B; Nate McHugh 2-4, 2 RBI; Charlie Rogan 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Brien Kenny 1-2, RBI
Rock Canyon 10, Cherokee Trail 8
Score by innings:
Rock Canyon 004 024 0 — 10
Cherokee Trail 202 301 0 — 8
LP — Cherokee Trail: Chance Johnson (2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Nick Barber 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Brett Barber 1-3, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Thomas Munch 1-3, 4 RBI; Kaelen Bing 1-2, run
Smoky Hill 4, Highlands Ranch 2
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 001 102 0 — 4
High. Ranch 200 000 0 — 2
WP — Smoky Hill: Aaron Elgersma (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Isaiah Chavez-Seppelt 2-3, 2 RBI; Joe McDermott 1-2, run; Aaron Elgersma 1-3; Jordan Flanders 1-4, 3B, run
Coach Bob Classic (Arizona)
Grandview 14, West Salem 2
Millenium 11, Grandview 10
GIRLS SOCCER
Hinkley 10, FNE Warriors 1
Score by halves:
FNE Warriors 1 0 — 1
Hinkley 4 6 — 10
Hinkley goals: Karen Peprah 2, Ixcel Soto Gonzalez 2, Liliana Torres 2, Edith Cardoza, Yazmin Chavez, Vicky Jara, Melissa Pedroza. Hinkley assists: Ixcel Soto Gonzalez 2, Estefanny De Leon Zapata, Vicky Jara, Karen Peprah. Hinkley saves: Jetziry Gonzalez (2 shots on goal-1 save)
BOYS LACROSSE
Denver South 17, Eaglecrest 0
Grandview 25, ThunderRidge 7
Score by quarters:
ThunderRidge 3 1 2 1 — 7
Grandview 9 6 8 2 — 25
Grandview goals: Joe Alie 5, John Alie 3, Jace Bush 3, Ben Shirey 3, Liam Szarka 3, Collin McClure 2, Nikolas Moore 2, Ronan Abeyta, Christian Armstrong, Connor Jensen, Donovan Stutman. Grandview assists: John Alie 4, Bush 3, Joe Alie 2, Shirey 2, Jacob So, Stutman, Szarka. Grandview saves: Luke Parish (14 shots on goal-7 saves)
Rangeview 10, Summit 9 (OT)
Regis Jesuit 6, Kent Denver 4
Score by quarters:
Kent Denver 0 2 0 2 — 4
Regis Jesuit 0 2 3 1 — 6
Rock Canyon 22, Smoky Hill 0