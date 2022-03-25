AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 24, 2022:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest 9, Vista PEAK 6

Overland 10, Kennedy 1

Regis Jesuit 8, Mullen 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 1, Vista PEAK 0

Grandview 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Grandview  0  2 — 2

Regis Jesuit  0  0 — 0

Grandview goals: Keakalina Barnes, Naomi Clark

Poudre 4, Smoky Hill 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland 10, Rangeview 8

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 3-0

