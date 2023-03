AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 23, 2023:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central 14, Arvada 4

Highlands Ranch 15, Rangeview 1

Regis Jesuit 6, Mullen 5

Coach Bob Invitational (Arizona)

Bishop Manogue (Nevada) 6, Grandview 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 4, Regis Jesuit 2

Gateway 3, Regis Groff 3

ThunderRidge 8, Rangeview 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 15, Patrick Henry 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Liberty 16, Rangeview 9

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway def. Thomas Jefferson 25-23, 26-24, 25-23

Hinkley def. George Washington 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

Regis Groff def. Vista PEAK 17-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-9

Regis Jesuit def. Chaparral 25-15, 25-17, 25-9

GIRLS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit 5, Chaparral 2

No. 1 singles — Remy Nguyen (Chaparral) def. Madison Wei (Regis Jesuit), 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Paige Wolf (Regis Jesuit) def. Margaux D’Amato (Chaparral), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Riddhi Mayekar (Chaparral) def. Lucia Filippini (Regis Jesuit), 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; No. 1 doubles — Quinn Binaxas/Mary Clare Watts (Regis Jesuit) def. Zoey Lenth/Alexis Lopez (Chaparral), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Victoria Loftus/Brenna Radebaugh (Regis Jesuit) def. Camryn MacDonald/Beatriz Ribeiro (Chaparral), 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Otilya Martino/Elise Holt (Regis Jesuit) def. Sami Cohen/Autumn Bellovary (Chaparral), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Lily Beebe/Catherine Carolan (Regis Jesuit) def. Rae Fiscus/Clara Huffman (Chaparral), 6-2, 6-1