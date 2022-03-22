AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 22, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail 8, Eaglecrest 1
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Cher. Trail 201 050 x — 8 5 1
WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Eaglecrest: Brayden McCullough (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anthony Hernandez 1-3, RBI; Garth Morgan 1-2; Jackson Bryant 1-3; Logan Glueckert 1-3. Cherokee Trail hitting: Thomas Munch 2-3, HR (inside-the-park), 3 RBI, run; Dylan Hommes 1-3, 2 runs; Nick Barber 1-3, RBI; Colton Gray 1-1, RBI, run; Bowen Tabola 2 RBI
Overland 4, Vista PEAK 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit 4, Cherokee Trail 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Fossil Ridge def. Gateway 3-0