AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 22, 2022:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 8, Eaglecrest 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest  100 000 0 — 1  4  1

Cher. Trail   201 050 x — 8  5  1

WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LPEaglecrest: Brayden McCullough (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anthony Hernandez 1-3, RBI; Garth Morgan 1-2; Jackson Bryant 1-3; Logan Glueckert 1-3. Cherokee Trail hitting: Thomas Munch 2-3, HR (inside-the-park), 3 RBI, run; Dylan Hommes 1-3, 2 runs; Nick Barber 1-3, RBI; Colton Gray 1-1, RBI, run; Bowen Tabola 2 RBI

Overland 4, Vista PEAK 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit 4, Cherokee Trail 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Fossil Ridge def. Gateway 3-0

