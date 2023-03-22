AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 21, 2023:

BASEBALL

Greeley West 13, Gateway 0

Score by innings:

Greeley West 204 7 — 13

Gateway 000 0 — 0

Pueblo West 5, Eaglecrest 4

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 100 020 1 — 4

Pueblo West 320 000 x — 5

LP — Eaglecrest: Cosme Vera (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 2-2, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Brayden Stufft 1-4, 2 RBI; Kayden Johnson 1-3, 2B; Noah Brown 1-3, 3B, run; Connor Brennan 1-2

Regis Jesuit 5, Holy Family 1

Score by innings:

Holy Family 000 000 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 005 000 x — 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit 3, Cherry Creek 2

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 2 1 — 3

Cherry Creek 2 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Lexi Meyer 2, Adeleine Walick. Regis Jesuit assists: Sophia Armstrong, Perrie Brown, Brooke Metcalfe

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 9, Arapahoe 8

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 0 4 4 0 — 8

Regis Jesuit 4 2 1 2 — 9

Smoky Hill 10, Rangeview 6

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 1 0 4 1 — 6

Smoky Hill 1 4 2 3 — 10