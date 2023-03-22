AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 21, 2023:
BASEBALL
Greeley West 13, Gateway 0
Score by innings:
Greeley West 204 7 — 13
Gateway 000 0 — 0
Pueblo West 5, Eaglecrest 4
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 100 020 1 — 4
Pueblo West 320 000 x — 5
LP — Eaglecrest: Cosme Vera (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 2-2, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Brayden Stufft 1-4, 2 RBI; Kayden Johnson 1-3, 2B; Noah Brown 1-3, 3B, run; Connor Brennan 1-2
Regis Jesuit 5, Holy Family 1
Score by innings:
Holy Family 000 000 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 005 000 x — 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit 3, Cherry Creek 2
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 2 1 — 3
Cherry Creek 2 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Lexi Meyer 2, Adeleine Walick. Regis Jesuit assists: Sophia Armstrong, Perrie Brown, Brooke Metcalfe
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 9, Arapahoe 8
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 0 4 4 0 — 8
Regis Jesuit 4 2 1 2 — 9
Smoky Hill 10, Rangeview 6
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 1 0 4 1 — 6
Smoky Hill 1 4 2 3 — 10