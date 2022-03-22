Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.21.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, March 21, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley def. Aurora West College Prep 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Hinkley kills: Carlos Garcia 6, Ammon Fifita 4, Pragyan Gurung 2, Aron Zuiba Anchongo 2. Hinkley aces: Carlos Garcia 2. Hinkley assists: Pragyan Gurung 3.
Vista PEAK def. Grandview 25-14, 20-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-10
Vista PEAK kills: Reese Kloberdanz 6, Matthew Valdez 5, Tristan Rowley 4, Aidan Johnson 3, Kaiyan Ivey. Vista PEAK aces: Aidan Johnson 2. Vista PEAK blocks: Reese Kloberdanz 8, Tristan Rowley 7. Vista PEAK digs: Ian Lozano 13, Jordan Benjamin 8. Vista PEAK assists: Kaiyan Ivey 10, Tokahegli Sanez 8