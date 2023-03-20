AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, March 20, 2023:

GIRLS GOLF

City League Meet No. 1 (at Overland Park G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Northfield 279; 2. Denver South 306; 3. George Washington 324; 4. Denver East 328; 5. Thomas Jefferson 344; 6. Denver North 355; 7. Denver West 416; VISTA PEAK no score

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Makaela Swanson (Northfield) 79; 2. SOPHIA CAPUA (VISTA PEAK) 82; 3. Natalie Clark (Northfield) 86; 4. Addison Blackwood (Denver South) 90; T5. Julia Maes Farone (George Washington) 98; T5. Sarah Gerlach (Northfield) 98; 7. Gabrielle Cunningham (Northfield) 102; 8. Chloe Johnson (Northfield) 103; 9. Madeleine Clark (Denver South) 105; T10. RYAN HACKETT (VISTA PEAK) 106; T10. Loren White (Denver East) 106; T10. Ava Hobbs (Denver North) 106