AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 17, 2023:
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail 6, Eaglecrest 4
Score by innings:
Cherokee Trail 311 000 1 — 6 4 1
Eaglecrest 002 100 1 — 4 4 2
WP — Cherokee Trail: Tommy Munch (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Braeden Reichart 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Bowen Tabola 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Brody Ceyrolles, Colton Gray and Tommy Munch RBI
Farmington Scorpion Invitational (N.M.)
Pueblo West 12, Smoky Hill 5
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Pueblo West 302 34 — 12 8 2
Smoky Hill 002 03 — 5 6 4
BOYS LACROSSE
Green Mountain 17, Rangeview 0