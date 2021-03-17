AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 16, 2021:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A playoffs (Great 8)
Cherry Creek 76, Eaglecrest 55
George Washington 54, Regis Jesuit 52
Rangeview 66, Rock Canyon 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A playoffs (Great 8)
Grandview 79, Chaparral 30
Regis Jesuit 69, Arapahoe 57
Valor Christian 80, Rangeview 55
ICE HOCKEY
Valor Christian 3, Regis Jesuit 2 (OT)
Score by periods:
Valor Christian 1 0 1 1 — 3
Regis Jesuit 1 1 0 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Robbie Dembeck, Dylan Thompson. Regis Jesuit assists: Blake Bridges, Brody Sannes. Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (35 shots on goal-32 saves)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Cherry Creek 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11
Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-19, 25-19, 25-19