AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 16, 2021:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A playoffs (Great 8)

Cherry Creek 76, Eaglecrest 55

George Washington 54, Regis Jesuit 52

Rangeview 66, Rock Canyon 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A playoffs (Great 8)

Grandview 79, Chaparral 30

Regis Jesuit 69, Arapahoe 57

Valor Christian 80, Rangeview 55

ICE HOCKEY

Valor Christian 3, Regis Jesuit 2 (OT)

Score by periods:

Valor Christian  1  0  1  1 — 3

Regis Jesuit      1  1  0  0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Robbie Dembeck, Dylan Thompson. Regis Jesuit assists: Blake Bridges, Brody Sannes. Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (35 shots on goal-32 saves)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Cherry Creek 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11

Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

