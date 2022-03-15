AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, March 14, 2022:

BASEBALL

Pueblo West 7, Eaglecrest 5

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest  200 001 02 — 5

Pueblo West  000 007 x — 7

LP — Eaglecrest: Jackson Bryant (0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, run; John Rossi 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Brayden Harbin 1-2, 2B, run; Logan Glueckert RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Mann RBI

Vista PEAK 14, Skyview 2

Score by innings:

Skyview     020 00 —   2

Vista PEAK  014 9x — 14

WP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Brody Severin 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Conner Angelini 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Brian Herrera 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Trey Gray 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Nolan Harper 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Andres May 2-3, 2B, RBI; Yancy Morales 2-3, 2 RBI, run

Cherokee Trail 11, Greeley West 1

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail      122 105 — 11

Greeley West  010 000 —   1

WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Nick Barber 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Thomas Munch 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Dylan Hommes 2-3, run; Andrew Godfrey 1-4, 2 RBI, run; Brett Barber 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Coby Austin 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kaelen Bing RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Kent Denver 14, Grandview 13

