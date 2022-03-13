AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 12, 2022:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state championship game (at Denver Coliseum)

Grandview 52, Valor Christian 40 — (recap)

Score by quarters:

Grandview        12  14  13  13 — 52

Valor Christian   11   4    7  18 — 40

Grandview points: Marya Hudgins 17, Lauren Betts 13, Sienna Betts 9, Amaya Charles 8, Gabriella Cunningham 3, Isa Dillehay 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 2, Highlands Ranch 1

Score by halves:

High. Ranch  0  1 — 1

Cher. Trail     1  1 — 2

Cherokee Trail goals: Daniella Iaquinta, Taylor McGarrahan. Cherokee Trail saves: Tatiana Villasenor (8 shots on goal-7 saves)

Eaglecrest 2, Prairie View 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest    1  1 — 2

Prairie View  0  0 — 0

Eaglecrest points: Favour Akpokiere 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Air Academy 20, Grandview 2

Grandview goals: Jada Cousin, Ashley Weiss. Grandview saves: Avery May (32 shots on goal-12 saves)

