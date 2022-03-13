AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 12, 2022:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state championship game (at Denver Coliseum)
Grandview 52, Valor Christian 40 — (recap)
Score by quarters:
Grandview 12 14 13 13 — 52
Valor Christian 11 4 7 18 — 40
Grandview points: Marya Hudgins 17, Lauren Betts 13, Sienna Betts 9, Amaya Charles 8, Gabriella Cunningham 3, Isa Dillehay 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Highlands Ranch 1
Score by halves:
High. Ranch 0 1 — 1
Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2
Cherokee Trail goals: Daniella Iaquinta, Taylor McGarrahan. Cherokee Trail saves: Tatiana Villasenor (8 shots on goal-7 saves)
Eaglecrest 2, Prairie View 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 1 1 — 2
Prairie View 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest points: Favour Akpokiere 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Air Academy 20, Grandview 2
Grandview goals: Jada Cousin, Ashley Weiss. Grandview saves: Avery May (32 shots on goal-12 saves)