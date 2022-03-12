AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 11, 2022:

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview 16, Prairie View 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Valor Christian 22, Grandview 2

Grandview goals: Ashley Weiss 2. Grandview saves: Avery May (32 shots on goal-10 saves)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Regis Jesuit 25-22, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21

Grandview def. Rock Canyon 25-22, 25-16, 25-15

Overland def. Vista PEAK 25-12, 25-13, 25-23

