AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 11, 2022:
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview 16, Prairie View 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Valor Christian 22, Grandview 2
Grandview goals: Ashley Weiss 2. Grandview saves: Avery May (32 shots on goal-10 saves)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek def. Regis Jesuit 25-22, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21
Grandview def. Rock Canyon 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
Overland def. Vista PEAK 25-12, 25-13, 25-23