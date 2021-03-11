AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 10, 2021:

ICE HOCKEY

Chaparral 4, Cherry Creek 2

Score by periods:

Chaparral      2  2  0 — 4

Cherry Creek  0  1  1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Aidan Tucker, Luke Wainionpaa. Cherry Creek assist: Harry Hambrick. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (16 shots on goal-14 saves), Nick Novodvorskiy (16 shots on goal-14 saves)

Regis Jesuit 4, Chatfield 0

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit  2  1  1 — 4

Chatfield      0  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Joshua Coderre, Michael Manville, Collin Michalik, Trent Schaefer. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck, Matthieu Carter, Manville, Drake Woody. Regis Jesuit saves: Michael Estep (24 shots on goal-24 saves)

