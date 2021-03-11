AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 10, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
ICE HOCKEY
Chaparral 4, Cherry Creek 2
Score by periods:
Chaparral 2 2 0 — 4
Cherry Creek 0 1 1 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Aidan Tucker, Luke Wainionpaa. Cherry Creek assist: Harry Hambrick. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (16 shots on goal-14 saves), Nick Novodvorskiy (16 shots on goal-14 saves)
Regis Jesuit 4, Chatfield 0
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 2 1 1 — 4
Chatfield 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Joshua Coderre, Michael Manville, Collin Michalik, Trent Schaefer. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck, Matthieu Carter, Manville, Drake Woody. Regis Jesuit saves: Michael Estep (24 shots on goal-24 saves)