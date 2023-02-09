AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 60, Overland 54

Denver East 71, Rangeview 54

Eaglecrest 85, Mullen 66

Grandview 71, Smoky Hill 59

Score by quarters:

Grandview 18 9 17 27 — 71

Smoky Hill 11 16 9 23 — 59

Grandview points: Colin Bilotta 19, Gallagher Placide 16, Simon Kibbee 13, UK Onyenwere 12, Gavin Placide 7, Alex Riddick 5. Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 27, Lorenzo Contreras 10, Ray Gasaway 9, Kai McGrew 9, Carter Basquez 2, Kevin Sylla 2

Vista PEAK 83, Regis Groff 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 69, Overland 25

Cherry Creek 42, Cherokee Trail 26

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 12 10 8 12 — 42

Cherokee Trail 9 6 4 7 — 26

Cherokee Trail points: Damara Allen 8, Alana Biosse 7, Talia Strode 5, Delainey Miller 4, Madeline Gibbs 2

Grandview 84, Smoky Hill 24

Mullen 50, Eaglecrest 47 (OT)

Vista PEAK 77, Regis Groff 38