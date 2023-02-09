AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 60, Overland 54
Denver East 71, Rangeview 54
Eaglecrest 85, Mullen 66
Grandview 71, Smoky Hill 59
Score by quarters:
Grandview 18 9 17 27 — 71
Smoky Hill 11 16 9 23 — 59
Grandview points: Colin Bilotta 19, Gallagher Placide 16, Simon Kibbee 13, UK Onyenwere 12, Gavin Placide 7, Alex Riddick 5. Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 27, Lorenzo Contreras 10, Ray Gasaway 9, Kai McGrew 9, Carter Basquez 2, Kevin Sylla 2
Vista PEAK 83, Regis Groff 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 69, Overland 25
Cherry Creek 42, Cherokee Trail 26
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 12 10 8 12 — 42
Cherokee Trail 9 6 4 7 — 26
Cherokee Trail points: Damara Allen 8, Alana Biosse 7, Talia Strode 5, Delainey Miller 4, Madeline Gibbs 2
Grandview 84, Smoky Hill 24
Mullen 50, Eaglecrest 47 (OT)
Vista PEAK 77, Regis Groff 38