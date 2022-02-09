AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 55, Highlands Ranch 36

Vista PEAK 89, Gateway 58

Score by quarters:

Gateway     14  14  17  13 — 58

Vista PEAK  22  25  18  24 — 89

Gateway points: Julio Cecena 20, Herbie Martin 15, De’Avante Meadows 8, Oriel Bailey 5, Julian Cecena 4, Andre Romain 4, Ali Atfi 2. Vista PEAK points: A’jhzan Williams 26, Timi Ola 15, Elijah Carlson 11, Marcelo Campos 10, Alante Monroe-Elazier 8, Tyreeq Griffin 7, Javon Lowman 7, Julian Carrizales 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 74, Arapahoe 55

Highlands Ranch 51, Regis Jesuit 38

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch  13   5  15  19 — 51

Regis Jesuit    2  15  17   3 — 38

Regis Jesuit points: Madden McHugh 14, Hana Belibi 9, Nonnie Green 6, Coryn Watts 6, Sophia Meyer 2, Jane Rumpf 1

Vista PEAK 71, Gateway 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments