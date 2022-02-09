AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 55, Highlands Ranch 36
Vista PEAK 89, Gateway 58
Score by quarters:
Gateway 14 14 17 13 — 58
Vista PEAK 22 25 18 24 — 89
Gateway points: Julio Cecena 20, Herbie Martin 15, De’Avante Meadows 8, Oriel Bailey 5, Julian Cecena 4, Andre Romain 4, Ali Atfi 2. Vista PEAK points: A’jhzan Williams 26, Timi Ola 15, Elijah Carlson 11, Marcelo Campos 10, Alante Monroe-Elazier 8, Tyreeq Griffin 7, Javon Lowman 7, Julian Carrizales 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 74, Arapahoe 55
Highlands Ranch 51, Regis Jesuit 38
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 13 5 15 19 — 51
Regis Jesuit 2 15 17 3 — 38
Regis Jesuit points: Madden McHugh 14, Hana Belibi 9, Nonnie Green 6, Coryn Watts 6, Sophia Meyer 2, Jane Rumpf 1
Vista PEAK 71, Gateway 18