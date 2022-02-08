AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brighton 73, Hinkley 68 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 18 11 14 16 9 — 68
Brighton 12 13 15 19 14 — 73
Hinkley points: Xander Smith 29, Malietoa Fifita 16, Dayvon Vaughns 16, Jaye Sanders 7
Regis Jesuit 83, Monarch 69
Score by quarters:
Monarch 23 16 17 13 — 69
Regis Jesuit 20 21 20 22 — 83
Skyview 54, Aurora Central 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Skyview 70, Aurora Central 34
Score by quarters:
Skyview 28 28 11 3 — 70
Aur. Central 10 9 12 3 — 34