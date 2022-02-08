AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton 73, Hinkley 68 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Hinkley    18  11  14  16    9 — 68

Brighton  12  13  15  19  14 — 73

Hinkley points: Xander Smith 29, Malietoa Fifita 16, Dayvon Vaughns 16, Jaye Sanders 7

Regis Jesuit 83, Monarch 69

Score by quarters:

Monarch      23  16  17  13 — 69

Regis Jesuit  20  21  20  22 — 83

Skyview 54, Aurora Central 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skyview 70, Aurora Central 34

Score by quarters:

Skyview       28  28  11  3 — 70

Aur. Central  10    9  12  3 — 34

