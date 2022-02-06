AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

ThunderRidge 72, Regis Jesuit 58

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 8 12 21 17 — 58

ThunderRidge 15 20 20 17 — 72

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ThunderRidge 58, Regis Jesuit 55 (OT)

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 11 17 11 13 6 — 58

Regis Jesuit 7 12 18 15 3 — 55

BOYS WRESTLING

Last Chance Duals (at Eaglecrest High School)

Eaglecrest 60, Castle View 6

106 pounds: Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest) pinned Tucker Mahoney (Castle View), 1:11; 113 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) tech. fall Colin MacInnes (Castle View), 21-3; 120 pounds: Keegan Beckford (Eaglecrest) maj. dec. Max DeFelice (Castle View), 13-3; 126 pounds: Ethan Takacs (Eaglecrest) pinned Tony Brogan (Castle View), 4:55; 132 pounds: Aaron Frimpong (Eaglecrest) dec. Zachariah Waggoner (Castle View), 8-7; 138 pounds: Double forfeit; 145 pounds: John Pohl (Eaglecrest) pinned Magus Sutton (Castle View), 1:36; 152 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Ian Crabtree (Castle View) dec. Ladanian Gordon (Eaglecrest), 6-0; 182 pounds: Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Ryder Smith (Castle View) dec. Gordon Marcel (Eaglecrest), 12-5; 285 pounds: Mike Witt (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit

Eaglecrest 78, Faith Christian 6

106 pounds: Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest) pinned Caden Geanetta (Faith Christian), 0:28; 113 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) pinned Jake Laux (Faith Christian), 1:57; 120 pounds: Keegan Beckford (Eaglecrest) pinned Jameson Goldstein (Faith Christian), 2:52; 126 pounds: Ethan Takacs (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Aaron Frimpong (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Christian Koppenhafer (Faith Christian) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: John Pohl (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Ladanian Gordon (Eaglecrest) pinned Will Reed (Faith Christian), 0:41; 182 pounds: Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest) pinned Roberto Castaneda (Faith Christian), 0:39; 195 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) pinned AJ Salgado-Rael (Faith Christian), 0:16; 220 pounds: Gordon Marcel (Eaglecrest) pinned Caleb Newhall (Faith Christian), 0:48; 285 pounds: Mike Witt (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit

Eaglecrest 57, Prairie View 22

113 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Josiah Alvarado (Prairie View) maj. dec. Keegan Beckford (Eaglecrest), 13-0; 126 pounds: Ethan Takacs (Eaglecrest) dec. Donovan Archuletta (Praire View), 7-5; 132 pounds: Aaron Frimpong (Eaglecrest) pinned Vincent Klabon (Prairie View), 4:35; 138 pounds: Jackson Jimmerson (Prairie View) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: John Pohl (Eaglecrest) pinned Jonathan Rea (Prairie View), 1:26; 152 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) pinned Benjamin Nichols (Prairie View), 1:26; 170 pounds: Bryson Porta (Prairie View) pinned Ladanian Gordon (Eaglecrest), 2:54; 182 pounds: Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Lukas Villalobos (Prairie View) pinned Gordon Marcel (Eaglecrest), 1:28; 285 pounds: Mike Witt (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 106 pounds: Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit

GIRLS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships (at Arapahoe High School)

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 951 points; 2. Arapahoe 890; 3. GRANDVIEW 750; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 649; 5. SMOKY HILL 407; 6. EAGLECREST 287; 7. Mullen 251; 8. OVERLAND 24

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 45.31 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Lindsey Louder (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 54.20 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Teagan Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 2 minutes, 6 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Ella Turken (Cherry Creek), 24.24 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Erin Gleason (Arapahoe), 423.45 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Lawson Ficken (Cherry Creek), 55.94 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Ella Turken (Cherry Creek), 53.18 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Cohen (Cherry Creek), 5 minutes, 13.61 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek (Charlotte Wilson, Lawson Ficken, Joy Graziano, Elizabeth Brock), 1 minute, 37.10 seconds (pool record, previous 1:38.05 by Arapahoe in 2015; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lindsey Louder (Arapahoe), 56.93 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Ryan Johnston (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 3.46 seconds (pool record, previous 1:03.57 by Zoe Bartel in 2018); 400 yard freestyle — 1. Cherry Creek (Charlotte Wilson, Lawson Ficken, Joy Graziano, Alana Maxey), 3 minutes, 31.51 seconds

Continental “A” League Championships (at Heritage High School)

Team scores: 1. Heritage 709 points; 2. Rock Canyon 498; 3. REGIS JESUIT 464.5; 4. Mountain Vista 277.5; 5. Chaparral 269.5; 6. ThunderRidge 246; 7. Legend 237.5; 8. Highlands Ranch 186; 9. Douglas County 166; 10. Ponderosa 74

200 yard medley relay — 1. REGIS JESUIT (Sophia Frei, Emma Weber, Allie Sanchez, Grace Dale), 1 minute, 42.72 seconds (Automatic All-American); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 1 minute, 51.99 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. EMMA WEBER (REGIS JESUIT), 2 minutes, 6.42 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Sophia Capp (Heritage), 24.03 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Morgan Davita (Heritage), 449.80 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. SOPHIA FREI (REGIS JESUIT), 56.61 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Mary Macaulay (Heritage), 51.82 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Abigail Gardner (Rock Canyon), 5 minutes, 9.23 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Heritage, 1 minute, 36.16 seconds (All-America Consideration); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Meg Mallory (ThunderRidge), 57.66 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Sophia Capp (Heritage), 1 minute, 3.10 seconds (All-America Consideration); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Heritage, 3 minutes, 29.91 seconds (All-America Consideration)

EMAC Championships (at Hinkley High School)

Team scores: 1. Brighton 737 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 495; 3. Northglenn 316; 4. HINKLEY 206; 5. AURORA CENTRAL 164; 6. Westminster 149; 7. GATEWAY 109; 8. Adams City 101

200 yard medley relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 52.39 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:55.55 by Brighton in 2014); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Cheyanna Cordova (Westminster), 1 minute, 57.80 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:59.71 by Cheyanna Cordova in 2020); 200 yard individual medley — 1. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 2 minutes, 11.99 seconds (EMAC record, previous 2:13.39 by Makenna Reiner in 2022 prelims); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Anna Jorstad (Brighton), 25.16 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Arianna Wiser (Brighton), 351.40 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Emily Aten (Brighton), 58.84 seconds (EMAC record, previous 59.63 by Emily Aten in 2021); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Anna Jorstad (Brighton), 55.36 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Cheyanna Cordova (Westminster), 5 minutes, 15.81 seconds (EMAC record, previous 5:17.32 by Cheyenna Cordova in 2020); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 44.11 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:45.11 by Brighton in 2014); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Isabella Perkins (Brighton), 1 minute, 2.04 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 1 minute, 8.56 seconds (EMAC record, previous 1:09.99 by Makenna Reiner in 2021); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 4 minutes, 4.18 seconds

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Centaurus 0

Score by periods:

Centaurus 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 3 2 1 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Luke Brennan 2, Harrison Follett, Larenz Johnson, Addy Powell, Brady Sisto. Cherry Creek assists: Dalton Berkey 2, Andrew Capra 2, Powell 2, Brennan, Mark Hambrick, Johnson, Ryan O’Neill, Evan Stellino, Brenden Wolff. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (20 shots on goal-20 saves)