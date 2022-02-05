AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 73, Grandview 59

Eaglecrest 47, Cherokee Trail 33

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  12    9   6    6 — 33

Eaglecrest  14  13   6  14 — 47

Cherokee Trail points: Austin Gibson 8, Connor Yslas 8, Tony Niyongabo 6, Chase Titus 5, Logan Brook 4, Keean Lloyd 2. Eaglecrest points: Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 18, DeAndre Brown 7, Jayden Washington 6, Garrett Barger 4, Joshua Ray 4, Shareef Jaudon 3, Peyton Taylor 3, LaDavian King 2

Mullen 79, Smoky Hill 78 (2OT)

Overland 62, Arapahoe 57

Vista PEAK 62, Hinkley 50

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  11  11  18  22 — 62

Hinkley         8  13    8  21 — 50

Hinkley points: Dayvon Vaughns 24, Xander Smith 15, Malietoa Fifita 8, Jay Sanders 3, Kendale Lewis 2, Isaiah Penson 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 52, Cherokee Trail 40

Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 47

Mullen 73, Smoky Hill 27

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Ralston Valley 3 (OT)

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek   0  2  1  0 — 3

Ralston Valley  1  0  2  0 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Dalton Berkey, Eric Burggraf, Brenden Wolff. Cherry Creek assists: Berkey, Harrison Follett, Ayden Schmidt. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (33 shots on goal-30 saves)

Regis Jesuit 5, Glenwood Springs 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit           2  1  2 — 5

Glenwood Springs  0  1  0  — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Andrew Gleason 2, Caden Balatbat, Colin Michalik, Luke Miller. Regis Jesuit assists: Balatbat, Ian Beck, Carder Lutz, Michael Manville, Michalik, Dhilan Paranjape, Carter Schick. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (15 shots on goal-14 saves)

