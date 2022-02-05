AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek 73, Grandview 59
Eaglecrest 47, Cherokee Trail 33
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 12 9 6 6 — 33
Eaglecrest 14 13 6 14 — 47
Cherokee Trail points: Austin Gibson 8, Connor Yslas 8, Tony Niyongabo 6, Chase Titus 5, Logan Brook 4, Keean Lloyd 2. Eaglecrest points: Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 18, DeAndre Brown 7, Jayden Washington 6, Garrett Barger 4, Joshua Ray 4, Shareef Jaudon 3, Peyton Taylor 3, LaDavian King 2
Mullen 79, Smoky Hill 78 (2OT)
Overland 62, Arapahoe 57
Vista PEAK 62, Hinkley 50
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 11 11 18 22 — 62
Hinkley 8 13 8 21 — 50
Hinkley points: Dayvon Vaughns 24, Xander Smith 15, Malietoa Fifita 8, Jay Sanders 3, Kendale Lewis 2, Isaiah Penson 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 52, Cherokee Trail 40
Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 47
Mullen 73, Smoky Hill 27
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 3, Ralston Valley 3 (OT)
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 2 1 0 — 3
Ralston Valley 1 0 2 0 — 3
Cherry Creek goals: Dalton Berkey, Eric Burggraf, Brenden Wolff. Cherry Creek assists: Berkey, Harrison Follett, Ayden Schmidt. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (33 shots on goal-30 saves)
Regis Jesuit 5, Glenwood Springs 1
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 2 1 2 — 5
Glenwood Springs 0 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Andrew Gleason 2, Caden Balatbat, Colin Michalik, Luke Miller. Regis Jesuit assists: Balatbat, Ian Beck, Carder Lutz, Michael Manville, Michalik, Dhilan Paranjape, Carter Schick. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (15 shots on goal-14 saves)