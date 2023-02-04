AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 72, Overland 44

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  12  15  28  17 — 72

Overland    11  10  12  11 — 44

Grandview 65, Eaglecrest 54

Smoky Hill 80, Cherry Creek 75 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 67, Overland 35

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  16  17  18  16 — 67

Overland      2   6  10  17 — 35

Cherry Creek 78, Smoky Hill 24

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill     10    6    2    6 — 24

Cherry Creek  20  26  12  20 — 78

Eaglecrest 47, Grandview 44

Score by quarters:

Grandview  10  10   6  18 — 44

Eaglecrest    7  18  13   9 — 47

Regis Jesuit 81, Heritage 33

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 7, Chatfield 2

Score by periods:

Chatfield        1  1  0 — 2

Cherry Creek  3  2  2 — 7

Cherry Creek goals: William O’Grady 3, Kristian Hauswirth, Fin McCarthy, Aleksei Suchkov, Maxamillion Tauoa. Cherry Creek assists: Aleksei Suchkov 2, Eric Burggraf, Mark Hambrick, Jackson O’Brien, Maxamillion Tauoam Garrett Verna. Cherry Creek saves: Caden Mills (15 shots on goal-13 saves)

Regis Jesuit 5, Chaparral 5Maxamillion Tauoa

Score by periods:

Chaparral     2  2  1 — 5

Regis Jesuit  1  3  1 — 5

Regis Jesuit goals: Connor Ihaia 2, Eli Ash, Nicholas Pineiro, Carter Schick. Regis Jesuit assists: Cameron Balatbat, Ian Beck, Parker Brinner, Andrew Lorenzo, Zachary Lorenzo, Michael Manville, Chase Patterson, Nolan Williams. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (39 shots on goal-34 saves)

