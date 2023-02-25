AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A state playoffs (Sweet 16)
Denver East 80, Eaglecrest 65
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 18 15 18 14 — 65
Denver East 11 18 20 31 — 80
Eaglecrest points: LaDavian King 31, Peyton Taylor 11, Cam Chapa 10, Joshua Ray 10, Jason Noone 3
Smoky Hill 77, Fruita Monument 59
Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)
Pueblo South 62, Vista PEAK 51