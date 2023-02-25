AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Denver East 80, Eaglecrest 65

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 18 15 18 14 — 65

Denver East 11 18 20 31 — 80

Eaglecrest points: LaDavian King 31, Peyton Taylor 11, Cam Chapa 10, Joshua Ray 10, Jason Noone 3

Smoky Hill 77, Fruita Monument 59

Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Pueblo South 62, Vista PEAK 51