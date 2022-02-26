AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Cherry Creek 68, Vista PEAK 37

Fossil Ridge 55, Eaglecrest 40

Grandview 86, Pueblo West 31

Highlands Ranch 73, Cherokee Trail 43

Rangeview 53, Denver East 45

Regis Jesuit 47, Arvada West 44

ICE HOCKEY

Class 5A state playoffs (play-in game)

Chaparral 2, Cherry Creek 1 (4OT)

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek  0  1  0  0  0  0  0 — 1

Chaparral       0  0  1  0  0  0  0 — 2

