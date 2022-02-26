AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Cherry Creek 68, Vista PEAK 37
Fossil Ridge 55, Eaglecrest 40
Grandview 86, Pueblo West 31
Highlands Ranch 73, Cherokee Trail 43
Rangeview 53, Denver East 45
Regis Jesuit 47, Arvada West 44
ICE HOCKEY
Class 5A state playoffs (play-in game)
Chaparral 2, Cherry Creek 1 (4OT)
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Chaparral 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2