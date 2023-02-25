AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6A state playoffs (Sweet 16)
Grandview 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 50
Score by quarters:
Grandview 13 13 11 15 — 52
Ftn.-Fort Carson 11 13 16 10 — 50
Grandview points: Sienna Betts 22, Benedicte Kalala 9, Deija Roberson 8, Isa Dillehay 5, Sydnie McClain 5, Lexi Yi 3
Highlands Ranch 54, Eaglecrest 34
Regis Jesuit 54, Cherokee Trail 51
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 23 9 12 10 — 54
Cherokee Trail 19 14 8 10 — 51
Regis Jesuit points: Coryn Watts 17, Iliana Greene 14, Sophia Meyer 9, Hana Belibi 8, Jane Rumpf 4, Lexi Meyer 2. Cherokee Trail points: Alana Biosse 18, Damara Allen 13, Madeline Gibbs 13, Delainey Miller 3, Talia Strode 2, Ava Turnbull 2
Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)
Mead 79, Vista PEAK 53
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 15 10 13 15 — 53
Mead 18 25 17 19 — 79
ICE HOCKEY
Class 5A state playoffs
Cherry Creek 6, Resurrection Christian 5
Score by periods:
Resurrection Christian 2 0 3 — 5
Cherry Creek 1 2 3 — 6
Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf 2, Ayden Schmidt 2, Daniil Korobeynikov, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Kristian Hauswirth 2, Burggraf, Mark Hambrick, Chandin Jenings, Charles Keating, Ethan Robbins, Schmidt, Aleksei Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Ethan Barnard (24 shots on goal-19 saves)