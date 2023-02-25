AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Grandview 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 50

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 13 11 15 — 52

Ftn.-Fort Carson 11 13 16 10 — 50

Grandview points: Sienna Betts 22, Benedicte Kalala 9, Deija Roberson 8, Isa Dillehay 5, Sydnie McClain 5, Lexi Yi 3

Highlands Ranch 54, Eaglecrest 34

Regis Jesuit 54, Cherokee Trail 51

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 23 9 12 10 — 54

Cherokee Trail 19 14 8 10 — 51

Regis Jesuit points: Coryn Watts 17, Iliana Greene 14, Sophia Meyer 9, Hana Belibi 8, Jane Rumpf 4, Lexi Meyer 2. Cherokee Trail points: Alana Biosse 18, Damara Allen 13, Madeline Gibbs 13, Delainey Miller 3, Talia Strode 2, Ava Turnbull 2

Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Mead 79, Vista PEAK 53

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 15 10 13 15 — 53

Mead 18 25 17 19 — 79

ICE HOCKEY

Class 5A state playoffs

Cherry Creek 6, Resurrection Christian 5

Score by periods:

Resurrection Christian 2 0 3 — 5

Cherry Creek 1 2 3 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf 2, Ayden Schmidt 2, Daniil Korobeynikov, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Kristian Hauswirth 2, Burggraf, Mark Hambrick, Chandin Jenings, Charles Keating, Ethan Robbins, Schmidt, Aleksei Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Ethan Barnard (24 shots on goal-19 saves)