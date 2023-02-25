AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Grandview 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 50

Score by quarters:

Grandview          13  13  11  15 — 52

Ftn.-Fort Carson  11  13  16  10 — 50

Grandview points: Sienna Betts 22, Benedicte Kalala 9, Deija Roberson 8, Isa Dillehay 5, Sydnie McClain 5, Lexi Yi 3

Highlands Ranch 54, Eaglecrest 34

Regis Jesuit 54, Cherokee Trail 51

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit     23    9  12  10 — 54

Cherokee Trail  19  14    8  10 — 51

Regis Jesuit points: Coryn Watts 17, Iliana Greene 14, Sophia Meyer 9, Hana Belibi 8, Jane Rumpf 4, Lexi Meyer 2. Cherokee Trail points: Alana Biosse 18, Damara Allen 13, Madeline Gibbs 13, Delainey Miller 3, Talia Strode 2, Ava Turnbull 2

Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Mead 79, Vista PEAK 53

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  15  10  13  15 — 53

Mead          18  25  17  19 — 79

ICE HOCKEY

Class 5A state playoffs

Cherry Creek 6, Resurrection Christian 5

Score by periods:

Resurrection Christian  2  0  3 — 5

Cherry Creek               1  2  3 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf 2, Ayden Schmidt 2, Daniil Korobeynikov, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Kristian Hauswirth 2, Burggraf, Mark Hambrick, Chandin Jenings, Charles Keating, Ethan Robbins, Schmidt, Aleksei Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Ethan Barnard (24 shots on goal-19 saves)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments