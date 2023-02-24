AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state playoffs (1st round)

Smoky Hill 80, Rocky Mountain 57

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mtn. 10 13 7 27 — 57

Smoky Hill 17 19 18 26 — 80

Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 14, Kai McGrew 13, Ray Gasaway 11, Carter Basquez 9, Jayson Lewis 8, Kevin Sylla 8, Kaylan Graham 7, Lorenzo Contreras 5, Damian Dirden 2, Carter Campbell 1