AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6A playoffs (1st round)
Cherokee Trail 48, Fort Collins 30
Score by quarters:
Fort Collins 4 8 14 4 — 30
Cher. Trail 11 14 18 5 — 48
Eaglecrest 51, Rangeview 46
Grandview 57, Douglas County 27
Regis Jesuit 85, Denver South 49
Class 5A playoffs (1st round)
Vista PEAK 64, Standley Lake 44