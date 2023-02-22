AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A playoffs (1st round)

Cherokee Trail 48, Fort Collins 30

Score by quarters:

Fort Collins 4 8 14 4 — 30

Cher. Trail 11 14 18 5 — 48

Eaglecrest 51, Rangeview 46

Grandview 57, Douglas County 27

Regis Jesuit 85, Denver South 49

Class 5A playoffs (1st round)

Vista PEAK 64, Standley Lake 44