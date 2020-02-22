AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 82, Smoky Hill 74

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 27 12 16 27 — 82

Smoky Hill 15 18 16 25 — 74

Eaglecrest 83, Cherokee Trail 49

Grandview 62, Mullen 43

Score by quarters:

Mullen 12 10 14 7 — 43

Grandview 19 15 16 12 — 62

Overland 76, Arapahoe 69

Regis Jesuit 66, Ponderosa 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 64, Overland 23

Score by quarters:

Overland 2 9 8 4 — 23

Arapahoe 22 17 19 6 — 64

Cherokee Trail 81, Eaglecrest 54

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 13 6 18 17 — 54

Cher. Trail 15 18 26 22 — 81

Cherokee Trail points: Makayla Hemingway 20, Auto Thomas 16, Dominique Rodriguez 14, Mia Collins 11, Natalia Leu-Pierre 8, Shanah Estangle 3, Campbell Faust 3, Sierra Culbreath 2, Destinee Paulk 2, Makaila Roberson 1, Andrea Villegas 1

Cherry Creek 84, Smoky Hill 36

Grandview 53, Mullen 49

Score by quarters:

Mullen 15 6 15 13 — 49

Grandview 17 12 11 13 — 53

Grandview points: Lauren Betts 20, Addison O’Grady 13, Mayra Hudgins 8, Landri Hudson 5, Libby Campbell 3, Dasiya Jones 2, Breelyn Robinson 2.Rangeview 76, Fairview 59

Regis Jesuit 75, Ponderosa 61

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 22 15 6 18 — 61

Regis Jesuit 17 15 16 27 — 75

WRESTLING

Class 5A state wrestling (at Pepsi Center)

Team scores (through semifinals): 1. Pomona 134.5 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 82; 3. Rocky Mountain 64.5; 4. Brighton 63; 5. GRANDVIEW 62; 6. Ponderosa 59; 7. Monarch 54.5; 8. Grand Junction 52; 9. Columbine 43; T10. Douglas County 41; T10. Pine Creek 41; 12. Poudre 40; 13. ThunderRidge 34; 14. Legacy 32; 15. Doherty 31; 16. Horizon 28.5; 17. Denver East 27.5; 18. Prairie View 26; T19. REGIS JESUIT 24; T19. Adams City 24; T19. Fort Collins 24; 22. Fossil Ridge 22; T23. Mountain Range 19; T23. Rampart 19; 25. Arvada West 16; T26. Arapahoe 13; T26. Cherry Creek 13; 28. Valor Christian 12; T29. Fountain-Fort Carson 11; T29. Legend 11; T31. Boulder 10; T31. Mountain Vista 10; 33. SMOKY HILL 9; 34. Chaparral 8; T35. Castle View 7; T35. Chatfield 7; T35. Fruita Monument 7; T35. Highlands Ranch 7; T35. Northglenn 7; T35. Thornton 7; 41. EAGLECREST 5; 42. Far Northeast 3; 43. Rock Canyon 2; T44. OVERLAND 1; T44. RANGEVIEW 1; AURORA CENTRAL, Bear Creek, Heritage, Lakewood, Ralston Valley no score

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 1, Fort Collins 0

Score by periods:

Fort Collins 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Caleb Balatbat. Regis Jesuit assists: Kai Oganeku, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (16 shots on goal-16 saves)