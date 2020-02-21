AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 61, Hinkley 57

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 13 11 24 13 — 61

Hinkley 11 13 15 18 — 57

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 14, Xavion Davison 11, Jeremiah Warren 9, Taveon Long 8, Delvin Sipple 6, Tjai Jackson 5, Brandon Gee-Williams 2, Randall Satterwhite 2

Vista PEAK 97, Westminster 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK 85, Westminster 52

Score by quarters:

Westminster 20 6 18 8 — 52

Vista PEAK 20 22 22 21 — 85

WRESTLING

Class 5A state tournament (at Pepsi Center)

Team scores (through first round): 1. Pomona 35.5 points; 2. Ponderosa 25; 3. Rocky Mountain 24.5; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 17; 5. Douglas County 15.5; 6. GRANDVIEW 15; 7. ThunderRidge 14; 8. Monarch 12.5; 9. Pine Creek 11.5; 10. Brighton 11; T11. Grand Junction 10; T11. Poudre 10; 13. Adams City 9; T14. Columbine 8; T14. Horizon 8; T14. Mountain Range 8; T14. Valor Christian 8; T18. Arvada West 7; T18. Doherty 7; T20. Cherry Creek 6; T20. Denver East 6; T20. Prairie View 6; T23. REGIS JESUIT 5.5; T24. Fossil Ridge 5; T24. Legacy 5; T26. SMOKY HILL 4; T26. Arapahoe 4; T26. Boulder 4; T26. Chaparral 4; T26. Fruita Monument 4; T26. Legend 4; T26. Mountain Vista 4; T26. Rampart 4; T35. EAGLECREST 3; T35. Castle View 3; T35. Fort Collins 3; T35. Northglenn 3; T39. Chatfield 2; T39. Fountain-Fort Carson 2; T39. Highlands Ranch 2; T39. Rock Canyon 2; AURORA CENTRAL, OVERLAND, RANGEVIEW, Bear Creek, Far Northeast, Heritage, Lakewood and Ralston Valley no score

Class 4A state tournament (at Pepsi Center)

Team scores: T31. VISTA PEAK 2 points