AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 2, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams City 85, Aurora Central 78 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Adams City 10 13 20 28 14 — 85

Aur. Central 19 16 19 17 7 — 78

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 33, Christopher Perkins 10, Nas Bandy 9, Camron Crisp 9, Rumbek Augustino 6, Bishop Dankyi 5, Nico Portillo 2, JR Rodriguez 2, Simeon Veasley 2

Gateway 48, Thornton 36

Score by quarters:

Gateway 14 3 19 12 — 48

Thornton 7 8 9 12 — 36

Gateway points: Maximus Matthews 15, Kaiemion Ashley 13, Oriel Bailey 8, Josh Arce 5, Ali Atfi 3, Karim Bellali 2, Dasanni McCurry 2

Rangeview 61, Highlands Ranch 52

Rangeview points: Mareon Chapman 14, Royce Edwards 14, Khiem Davison 10, Kenny Black-Knox 9, DeMarco Duncan 8, Elijah Denney 4, Ose Okhihan 2

Regis Jesuit 63, Heritage 56

Regis Jesuit points: TaRea Fulcher 18, Damarius Taylor 12, Joe Dorais 11, Ridley Soro 6, Lucas Dickinson 5, Eric Fiedler 4, Nick Frontz 4, Cole Records 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City 48, Aurora Central 42

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 5 11 8 18 — 42

Adams City 9 14 10 15 — 48

Aurora Central points: Shaya Kelley 21, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 7, Alayna McClain 6, Aditi Arreola 5, Stacy Sikfrit 2, Sofia Castillo 1

Thornton 63, Gateway 55

BOYS WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 68, Cherry Creek 12

190 pounds: Aneesh Indukuri (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit;

215 pounds: Jake Howell (Cherry Cerek) pinned Mouhamed Benbelkacem (Cherokee Trail), 0:45;

285 pounds: Caleb Baldessari (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;

106 pounds: Darrius Guster (Cherokee Trail) pinned Taras Holley (Cherry Creek), 1:41;

113 pounds: Jay Everhart (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit;

120 pounds: Landon Eckenroth (Cherokee Trail) dec. Daniel Chang (Cherry Creek), 8-6 (OT);

126 pounds: Nate Jackson (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit;

132 pounds: Chancellor Matthews (Cherokee Trail) tech. fall Carson Hoffman (Cherry Creek), 22-7;

138 pounds: Jason Maestas (Cherokee Trail) pinned Damon Robb (Cherry Creek), 2:56;

144 pounds: Owen Aspey (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit;

150 pounds: William Collins (Cherokee Trail) pinned Altan Sahin (Cherry Creek), 1:12;

157 pounds: Dominic Fish (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit;

165 pounds: Kyle Stevens (Cherokee Trail) pinned Henderson Cabell (Cherry Creek), 3:39;

175 pounds: Ellis Williams (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit

Eaglecrest 54, Mullen 22

106 pounds: Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit;

113 pounds: Jaedynn Pham (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit;

120 pounds: Ramzi Noorzai (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit;

126 pounds: Jared Hayes (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit;

132 pounds: Alijah Gabaldon (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit;

138 pounds: Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit;

144 pounds: Cooper Loth (Mullen) maj. dec. Ethan Johnston (Eaglecrest), 12-1;

150 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) pinned Richard O’Brien (Mullen), 2:14;

157 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) pinned Colin Hart (Mullen), 1:44;

165 pounds: Evstevan Loya (Mullen) won by forfeit;

175 pounds: Kaled Valdez Lemos (Mullen) pinned LaDainian Gordon (Eaglecrest), 2:44;

190 pounds: Oliver Scelza (Mullen) dec. Marcel Gordon (Eaglecrest), 11-9;

215 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit;

285 pounds: Caleb Van Meter (Mullen) dec. Riley Neumeyer (Eaglecrest), 4-1

Grandview 69, Smoky Hill 9

106 pounds: Dashawn Jenkins (Smoky Hill) pinned Hunter Bonin (Grandview), 2:49;

113 pounds: Rhett Herman (Grandview) won by forfeit;

120 pounds: Donavon Delbridge (Grandview) won by forfeit;

126 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) won by forfeit;

132 pounds: Gunner Lopez (Grandview) dec. Jacob Castellano (Smoky Hill), 7-1;

138 pounds: Jonathan Montes Gonzales (Grandview) pinned Zach Majernik (Smoky Hill), 3:02;

144 pounds: David McCurdy (Grandview) pinned Cameron Coker (Smoky Hill), 1:34;

150 pounds: Josh Gerarde (Grandview) pinned Elvin Fialos (Smoky Hill), 2:44;

157 pounds: Zach Brophy (Smoky Hill) dec. Preston Baker (Grandview), 11-6;

165 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) won by forfeit;

175 pounds: Dylan McMahon (Grandview) won by forfeit;

190 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee (Grandview) pinned Elijah Villegas (Smoky Hill), 1:30;

215 pounds: Marcus Nesbitt (Grandview) pinned Muhamadjon Dzhalolov (Smoky Hill), 4:25

285 pounds: Cayden Bird (Grandview) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 81, Mullen 3