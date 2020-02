AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 52, Highlands Ranch 49

Vista PEAK 75, Thornton 54

Score by quarters:

Thornton 15 13 11 15 — 54

Vista PEAK 15 23 16 21 — 75

Vista PEAK points: Curtis Stovall III 15, Sayo Owolabi 14, Jaylen Carrizales 13, AJ Lacabe 13, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 10, Teon Thomas 6, Devin Cisneros 1, Joe Thompson 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 37, Highlands Ranch 35 (OT)

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 6 6 14 5 4 — 35

Regis Jesuit 10 8 9 4 6 — 37

Regis Jesuit points: Avery VanSickle 15, Samantha Jones 8, Jada Moore 7, Savitri Jackson 3, Nia McKenzie 2, Grace Weigand 2

ICE HOCKEY

Heritage 4, Cherry Creek 3

Score by periods:

Heritage 0 3 1 — 4

Cherry Creek 0 1 2 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Gavin Berkey, Hunter Fieweger, Charlie Krause. Cherry Creek assists: Luke Flay, Riley Hunt-Bahn, David Kirilchuk, Eugene Riewe. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (29 shots on goal-25 saves)