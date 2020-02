AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 58, Brighton 50 (OT)

Score by periods:

Gateway 8 17 13 8 12 — 58

Brighton 9 4 17 16 4 — 50

Gateway points: Maliq Alford 17, Erick Covington 9, Nolan Robinson 8, DJ Wilson 8, Sedrick Dean 6, RJ Webster 6, Antwuan Smith 4