AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centennial League Tournament

Championship semifinal: Cherry Creek 51, Grandview 35

Championship semifinal: Eaglecrest 67, Smoky Hill 63

Consolation semifinal: Arapahoe 57, Cherokee Trail 51

Consolation semifinal: Mullen 58, Overland 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centennial League Tournament

Championship semifinal: Arapahoe 61, Cherokee Trail 52

Championship semifinal: Grandview 55, Cherry Creek 36

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 10 19 13 — 55

Cherry Creek 6 10 7 13 — 36

Consolation semifinal: Eaglecrest 56, Overland 22

Consolation semifinal: Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Class 5A state tournament (at Ball Arena)

Team scores (through 1st round): 1. Pomona 44.5 points; 2. Ponderosa 37; 3. Adams City 33; 4. Pine Creek 21.5; 5. Fruita Monument 21; 6. EAGLECREST 17; 7. Poudre 16.5; 8. Central Grand Junction 16; 9. GRANDVIEW 15; T10. Monarch 12; T10. ThunderRidge 12; 12. Northglenn 11; 13. Brighton 10; 14. Fort Collins 9.5; 15. Chaparral 9; T16. REGIS JESUIT 8; T16. Legacy 8; T16. Fountain-Fort Carson 8; T16. Lakewood 8; T16. Valor Christian 8; 21. Castle View 7; 22. CHEROKEE TRAIL 6; 23. Prairie View 5.5; T24. RANGEVIEW 4; T24. Arvada West 4; T24. Centaurus 4; T24. Cherry Creek 5; T24. Columbine 4; T24. Douglas County 4; T24. Fairview 4; T24. Fossil Ridge 4; 32. Ralston Valley 3.5; T33. Rock Canyon 3; T33. Rocky Mountain 3; T35. Chatfield 2; T35. Legend 2; T35. Mountain Vista 2

Class 4A state tournament (at Ball Arena)

Team scores (through 1st round): 1. Pueblo East 25.5 points; 2. Windsor 23; 3. Montrose 22; 4. Thompson Valley 21.5; 5. Pueblo County 20.5; 6. Mesa Ridge 20; 7. Roosevelt 19; T8. Falcon 14; T8. Greeley West 14; T10. Coronado 12; T10. Erie 12; 12. Mead 11.5; T13. Canon City 11; T13. Palmer Ridge 11; 15. Greeley Central 10; T16. VISTA PEAK 8; T16. Pueblo Centennial 8; T16. Pueblo South 8; T16. Riverdale Ridge 8; T16. Skyline 8; T16. Vista Ridge 8; T22. Evergreen 6; T22. Lewis-Palmer 6; 24. Cheyenne Mountain 5; T25. Bear Creek 4; T25. Broomfield 4; T25. Durango 5; T25. Harrison 4; T25. Liberty 4; T25. Longmont 4; T25. Palisade 4; T25. Pueblo West 4; T25. Thomas Jefferson 4; T25. Widefield 4; 35. Mountain View 3.5; 36. Air Academy 3; T37. Frederick 2; T37. Glenwood Springs 2; T37. Littleton 2; T37. Sand Creek 2; T37. Wheat Ridge 2

GIRLS WRESTLING

State tournament (at Ball Arena)

Team scores (through 1st round): 1. Discovery Canyon 24 points; 2. Chatfield 21; 3. Central Grand Junction 20; 4. Pomona 18; T5. EAGLECREST 16; T5. Loveland 16; 7. Fountain-Fort Carson 13; T8. VISTA PEAK 12; T8. Fort Lupton 12; T8. Moffat County 12; T8. Poudre 12; T12. Bennett 11; T12. Vista Ridge 11; T14. Douglas County 10; T14. Mountain Vista 10; T16. Arvada 8; T16. Brighton 8; T16. Calhan 8; T16. Canon City 8; T16. Doherty 8; T16. Greeley West 8; T16. Mead 8; T16. Mesa Ridge 8; T16. Palmer Ridge 8; T25. North Folk 7; T25. Pueblo Central 7; T27. Broomfield 6; T27. Severance 6; T29. OVERLAND 4; T29. REGIS JESUIT 4; T29. Adams City 4; T29. Alamosa 4; T29. Columbine 4; T29. Coronado 4; T29. Denver East 4; T29. Denver North 4; T29. Fort Morgan 4; T29. Harrison 4; T29. Ignacio 4; T29. La Junta 4; T29. Manitou Springs 4; T29. Olathe 4; T29. Platte Valley 4; T29. Rifle 4; T29. Riverdale Ridge 4; T29. Widfield 4; T29. Woodland Park 4; T48. Soroco 3; T48. Yuma 3; T50. Arapahoe 2; T50. Denver South 2; T50. Liberty Common 2; T50. Middle Park 2