AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Colorado League Tournament

Championship: Adams City 73, Aurora Central 66

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central   6  10  23  27 — 66

Adams City      20  24  15  14 — 73

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 21, Camron Crisp 17, Christopher Perkins 14, Simeon Veasley 9, Nico Portillo 3, Bishop Dankyi 2

Third-place: Gateway 44, Skyview 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colorado League Tournament

Third-place: Aurora Central 43, Thornton 36

Score by quarters:

Thornton      11   5  5  15 — 36

Aur. Central  10  11  9  13 — 43

Aurora Central points: Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 17, Shaya Kelley 13, Stacy Sikfrit 9, Jihanna Johnson-Gonzalez 4

ICE HOCKEY

Denver East 4, Regis Jesuit 3 (OT)

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit  1  2  0  0 — 3

Denver East  1  0  2  1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Parker Brinner 2, Connor Ihaia. Regis Jesuit assists: Brinner, Ihaia. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (36 shots on goal-32 saves)

