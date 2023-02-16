AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Colorado League Tournament

Championship: Adams City 73, Aurora Central 66

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 6 10 23 27 — 66

Adams City 20 24 15 14 — 73

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 21, Camron Crisp 17, Christopher Perkins 14, Simeon Veasley 9, Nico Portillo 3, Bishop Dankyi 2

Third-place: Gateway 44, Skyview 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colorado League Tournament

Third-place: Aurora Central 43, Thornton 36

Score by quarters:

Thornton 11 5 5 15 — 36

Aur. Central 10 11 9 13 — 43

Aurora Central points: Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 17, Shaya Kelley 13, Stacy Sikfrit 9, Jihanna Johnson-Gonzalez 4

ICE HOCKEY

Denver East 4, Regis Jesuit 3 (OT)

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 1 2 0 0 — 3

Denver East 1 0 2 1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Parker Brinner 2, Connor Ihaia. Regis Jesuit assists: Brinner, Ihaia. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (36 shots on goal-32 saves)