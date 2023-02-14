AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colorado League Tournament
Aurora Central 61, Gateway 58
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 11 8 16 26 — 61
Gateway 13 12 14 19 — 58
Aurora Central points: Camron Crisp 19, Alejandro Flores 19, Christopher Perkins 9, Nico Portillo 9, Bishop Dankyi 3, Simeon Veasley 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview 68, Smoky Hill 27
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 9 4 9 5 — 27
Rangeview 20 11 24 13 — 68
Colorado League Tournament
Adams City 38, Aurora Central 25
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 0 2 12 11 — 25
Adams City 10 16 1 11 — 38
Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 11, Shaya Kelley 7, Leslie Garcia 3, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 2, Stacy Sikfrit 1