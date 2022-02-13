AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 81, Mullen 66
Cherry Creek 66, Overland 62
Eaglecrest 57, Arapahoe 44
Rangeview 85, Aurora Central 56
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 14 19 9 14 — 56
Rangeview 19 24 23 19 — 85
Rangeview points: KK Stroter 15, Elijah Thomas 14, Hanif Muhammad 13, Chris Watkins 12, Hanif Muhammad 6, Demarco Duncan 6, Tave’on Taylor 6, Malik Frazier 4, Mareon Chapman 2
Smoky Hill 59, Grandview 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek 71, Overland 13
Eaglecrest 47, Arapahoe 38
Grandview 79, Smoky Hill 18
Mullen 64, Cherokee Trail 43
BOYS WRESTLING
Class 5A Region 1 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Pomona 349.5 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 217; 3. Grand Junction 158.5; 4. EAGLECREST 157.5; 5. Mountain Vista 120; 6. Rock Canyon 102.5; 7. Castle View 75.5; 8. Denver East 74; 9. Rampart 56; 10. Highlands Ranch 54; 11. Thornton 47; 12. RANGEVIEW 43; 13. HINKLEY 4
Cherokee Trail placers: 106 pounds — Jay Everhart, 3rd place; 113 pounds — Chance Matthews, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Derek Glenn Jr., champion; 126 pounds — Nate Jackson, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Brayden Smith, 4th place; 152 pounds — Finn O’Riley, 4th place; 160 pounds — Matthew Buck, 4th place; 170 pounds — Zack Fish, 2nd place; 195 pounds — Ellis Williams, 3rd place; 220 pounds — Nate Gaye, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Kobe Euell, 3rd place. Eaglecrest placers: 106 pounds — Dorian Ervin, 2nd place; 113 pounds — Ethan Diaz, 4th place; 120 pounds — Keegan Beckford, 3rd place; 126 pounds — Ethan Takacs, 5th place; 145 pounds — John Pohl, 3rd place; 152 pounds — Gabe Rangel, 6th place; 170 pounds — Ladanian Gordon, 6th place; 182 pounds — Hunter Baird, 3rd place; 195 pounds — Dalton Leivian, 4th place; 285 pounds — Mike Witt, 4th place. Rangeview placers: 160 pounds — Bennett Closset, 6th place; 182 pounds — Greg Brooks, champion
Class 5A Region 2 (at Fort Collins H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Ponderosa 321.5 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 202; 3. Poudre 152; 4. Lakewood 114; 5. Legacy 105; 6. Fort Collins 102; 7. Rocky Mountain 97.5; 8. REGIS JESUIT 90; 9. Boulder 89; 10. Chatfield 50; 11. Horizon 47; 12. Centaurus 33; 13. AURORA CENTRAL 20; 14. Westminster 0
Grandview placers: 113 pounds — Rhett Herman, 3rd place; 120 pounds — Sean Arnett, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Nehemiah Quintana, 4th place; 138 pounds — Gabriel Lasley, 3rd place; 145 pounds — Sonny Quintana, 2nd place; 152 pounds — Andrew Sarro, champion; 170 pounds — Josh Allen, 4th place; 182 pounds — Talen Rice, 3rd place; 195 pounds — Maxwell Kibbee, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Angelo Falise, 2nd place. Regis Jesuit placers: 126 pounds — Garrett Reece, 2nd place; 132 pounds — Daniel Lantz, 5th place; 160 pounds — Zion Taylor, 2nd place; 220 pounds — Dirk Morley, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Tyler Bretoux, 6th place. Aurora Central placers: 182 pounds — Manuel Millian, 5th place
Class 5A Region 3 (at Prairie View H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Monarch 238 points; 2. Chaparral 192; 3. Prairie View 186.5; 4. ThunderRidge 134; 5. Ralston Valley 128; 6. Columbine 116; 7. Arvada West 106; 8. Fountain-Fort Carson 86.5; 9. Northglenn 85; 10. Fairview 67; 11. Heritage 59; 12. Mountain Range 38; 13. SMOKY HILL 32
Smoky Hill placers: 106 pounds — Dashawn Jenkins, 4th place; 160 pounds — Zach Brophy, 4th place
Class 5A Region 4 (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Adams City 273 points; 2. Pine Creek 259; 3. Fruita Monument 246.5; 4. Brighton 191; 5. Legend 115; 6. Valor Christian 97; 7. Cherry Creek 86; 8. Douglas County 75; 9. Fossil Ridge 72; 10. Arapahoe 65; 11. OVERLAND 50. 5; 12. Doherty 33.5; 13. FNE Warriors 33
Overland placers: 106 pounds — Dominic Pacheco, 4th place; 170 pounds — Ryan Hensley, 6th place; 182 pounds — Versean Steward, 3rd place
Class 4A Region 2 (at Discovery Canyon H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Mesa Ridge 237.5 points; 2. Pueblo County 225.5; 3. Discovery Canyon 179.5; 4. Palisade 167.5; 5. Skyline 144; 6. Bear Creek 124; 7. Riverdale Ridge 110; 8. VISTA PEAK 93; 9. Denver North 79; 10. Littleton 53; 11. Evergreen 46; 12. George Washington 41; 13. GATEWAY 24; 14. Denver South 23; 15. Standley Lake 17
Vista PEAK placers: 113 pounds — Jonothan Babers, 6th place; 152 pounds — Jack Nelson, 6th place; 160 pounds — Traevione Luster, 5th place; 182 pounds — Ezekiel Taylor, 2nd place; 195 pounds — Oscar Valdez, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, 5th place. Gateway placers: 152 pounds — Mario Moreno, 5th place; 195 pounds — Alejandro Flores, 6th place
GIRLS WRESTLING
Region 1 (at Grand Junction Central H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Chatfield 155 points; 2. EAGLECREST 138; 3. Grand Junction 122; 4. Legacy 97; 5. Mountain Vista 79; T6. Riverdale Ridge 66; T6. Soroco 66; 8. Olathe 64; 9. Calhan 46; 10. VISTA PEAK 40.5; 11. Arvada 40; 12. North Fork 25; T13. Gunnison 24; T13. Steamboat Springs 24; 15. Durango 23; T16. Ignacio 18; T16. West Grand 18; 18. Arapahoe 17; 19. Dolores 13; 20. Golden 12; 21. Battle Mountain 4; 22. Bayfield 3
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, 6th place; 111 pounds — Savannah Smith, 2nd place; 118 pounds — Caici Mitchell, 4th place; 127 pounds — Katrina Cervantes, 2nd place; 136 pounds – Kaiya Winbush, 5th place; 147 pounds — Gianna Falise, 2nd place; 161 pounds — Scarlett Williams, 6th place; 185 pounds — Blythe Cayko, champion; 215 pounds — Echo Tremeear, 5th place. Vista PEAK placers: 127 pounds — Reagan Perez, 6th place; 161 pounds — Leilani Camaal, 3rd place; 215 pounds — Samiah Andrews, 2nd place