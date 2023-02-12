AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 68, Standley Lake 62

Thomas Jefferson 67, Vista PEAK 48

Westminster 76, Hinkley 57

Centennial League Tournament

First round: Grandview 57, Cherokee Trail 42

First round: Eaglecrest 86, Mullen 76

First round: Smoky Hill 83, Overland 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colorado Academy 65, Gateway 17

Standley Lake 63, Aurora Central 39

Vista PEAK 84, Thomas Jefferson 53

Westminster 76, Hinkley 12

Centennial League Tournament

First round: Grandview 47, Mullen 33

First round: Cherokee Trail 67, Eaglecrest 60

First round: Arapahoe 75, Overland 53

BOYS WRESTLING

Class 4A Region 2 (at Vista PEAK Prep)

Team scores: 1. Mesa Ridge 246.5 points; 2. Erie 203; 3. Palmer Ridge 177; 4. Palisade 159; 5. VISTA PEAK 143.5; 6. Bear Creek 106; 7. Evergreen 106; 8. Denver South 95.5; 9. Thomas Jefferson 80; 10. Littleton 57.5; 11. Denver North 51; 12. Standley Lake 46; 13. AURORA CENTRAL 31; 14. George Washington 30; NO. 15 GATEWAY 10

Class 5A Region 2 (at Lakewood H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Pomona 318 points; 2. Fruita Monument 207; 3. Central Grand Junction 183; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 142; 5. Legend 121; 6. Grand Junction 112; 7. Lakewood 90; 8. Centaurus 75; 9. Cherry Creek 68; 10. Douglas County 56; 11. RANGEVIEW 45; 12. SMOKY HILL 35; 13. Thornton 33.5

Class 5A Region 3 (at Fort Collins H.S.)

Team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 225 points; 2. Adams City 208.5; 3. Fort Collins 166.5; 4. REGIS JESUIT 149; 5. Mountain Vista 134.5; 6. Monarch 132.5; 7. Northglenn 123; 8. Mountain Range 108; 9. Horizon 93; 10. Arvada West 52.5; 11. Northfield 51; 12. Boulder 40; 13. Rampart 37

Class 5A Region 4 (at Chatfield H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Pine Creek 274 points; 2. Brighton 184.5; 3. EAGLECREST 181.5; 4. Fountain-Fort Carson 145.5; 5. ThunderRidge 134.5; 6. Fossil Ridge 116; 7. Legacy 112.5; 8. Rock Canyon 107.5; 9. Chatfield 96.5; 10. Prairie View 91; 11. OVERLAND 36; 12. Doherty 19.5; 13. HINKLEY 0

GIRLS WRESTLING

Region 1 at (Douglas County H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Douglas County 144 points; 2. Pomona 139; 3. Calhan 111; 4. Columbine 100; 5. Arapahoe 99; 6. Mountain Vista 92; 7. Adams City 74; 8. Arvada 65; 9. Denver North 62.5; 10. Evergreen 62; 11. REGIS JESUIT 60; 12. OVERLAND 53; 13. Jefferson 51; 14. Denver South 50; 15. Fort Morgan 48; 16. Mullen 41; 17. Soroco 36; 18. George Washington 32; 19. Denver East 22; 20. Strasburg 20; 21. Liberty Jr/Sr. 15; 22. Kennedy 11; 23. Northfield 6

Region 3 (at Broomfield H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 227.5 points; 2. EAGLECREST 187; 3. VISTA PEAK 128; 4. Broomfield 110; 5. Yuma 89.5; 6. Severance 85.5; 7. Brighton 84; T8. Bennett 82; T8. Greeley West 82; 10. Legacy 78; 11. Doherty 68; 12. Mead 65; 13. Platte Valley 57; T14. Skyview 41; T14. Standley Lake 41; 16. Englewood 38; 17. Sedgwick County/Fleming 29; 18. Riverdale Ridge 26; 19. Wiggins 21.5; 20. Berthoud 6; 21. Brush 2

ICE HOCKEY

Monarch 6, Cherry Creek 1

Regis Jesuit 5, Mountain Vista 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 2 1 2 — 5

Mtn. Vista 0 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Parker Brinner 2, Michael Manville 2, Luke Damrath. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck 2, Nicolas Pineiro 2, Eli Ash, Jake Filler. Regis Jesuit saves: Ryan Miller (17 shots on goal-16 saves)