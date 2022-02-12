AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 52, Legend 39

Score by quarters:

Legend          7   7  10  15 — 39

Regis Jesuit   6  15  13  18 — 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 57, Legend 36

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  13  17  13  14 — 57

Legend         12    2  14    8 — 36

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Chaparral 2

Score by periods:

Chaparral       0  1  1 — 2

Cherry Creek  1  2  0 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Luke Brennan, Andrew Capra, Addy Powell. Cherry Creek assists: Dalton Berkey 3, Benjamin Helm, Billy O’Grady, Ayden Schmidt. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (27 shots on goal-25 saves)

Regis Jesuit 6, Chatfield 1

Score by periods:

Chatfield      0  0  1 — 1

Regis Jesuit  2  1  3 — 6

Regis Jesuit goals: Andrew Gleason 2, Caden Balatbat, Robbie Dembeck, Jake Filler, Zach Lorenzo. Regis Jesuit assists: Sean Holloway 3, Balatbat, Blake Bridges, Dembeck, Gleason, Collin Michalik. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (10 shots on goal-9 saves)

