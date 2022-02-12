AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 52, Legend 39
Score by quarters:
Legend 7 7 10 15 — 39
Regis Jesuit 6 15 13 18 — 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 57, Legend 36
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 13 17 13 14 — 57
Legend 12 2 14 8 — 36
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 3, Chaparral 2
Score by periods:
Chaparral 0 1 1 — 2
Cherry Creek 1 2 0 — 3
Cherry Creek goals: Luke Brennan, Andrew Capra, Addy Powell. Cherry Creek assists: Dalton Berkey 3, Benjamin Helm, Billy O’Grady, Ayden Schmidt. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (27 shots on goal-25 saves)
Regis Jesuit 6, Chatfield 1
Score by periods:
Chatfield 0 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 2 1 3 — 6
Regis Jesuit goals: Andrew Gleason 2, Caden Balatbat, Robbie Dembeck, Jake Filler, Zach Lorenzo. Regis Jesuit assists: Sean Holloway 3, Balatbat, Blake Bridges, Dembeck, Gleason, Collin Michalik. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (10 shots on goal-9 saves)
‘