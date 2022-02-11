AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 56, Cherokee Trail 48
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 14 18 11 13 — 56
Cher. Trail 9 13 15 11 — 48
Brighton 74, Gateway 41
Eaglecrest 62, Grandview 24
Score by quarters:
Grandview 6 6 8 6 — 24
Eaglecrest 21 13 16 12 — 62
Grandview points: Simon Kibbee 6, Kenric Smith 6, Breven Anderson 4, Alex Riddick 4, Kahden Ruhlo 4, Brook Dagne 2. Eaglecrest points: Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 21, Peyton Taylor 10, DeAndre Brown 7, Garrett Barger 6, Jayden Washington 6, Joshua Ray 5, Tristan Barger 2, LaDavian King 2, Kyelin Sanders 2, Hetlin 1
Hinkley 72, Adams City 65
Score by quarters:
Adams City 12 18 18 17 — 65
Hinkley 16 26 8 22 — 72
Overland 70, Mullen 37
Rangeview 71, Westminster 32
Score by quarters:
Westminster 11 9 12 0 — 32
Rangeview 13 20 17 21 — 71
Rangeview points: Hanif Muhammad 16, KK Stroter 11, Elijah Thomas 11, Malik Frazier 10, Chris Watkins 7, J’vion Bunch 4, Demarco Duncan 4, Bryce McCutcheon 4, Tyrele Wake 1
Smoky Hill 76, Cherry Creek 59
Vista PEAK 67, Prairie View 58
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 15 12 16 24 — 67
Prairie View 13 11 13 21 — 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brighton 49, Gateway 35
Grandview 69, Eaglecrest 32
Score by quarters:
Grandview 18 12 20 19 — 69
Eaglecrest 3 6 16 7 — 32
Mullen 69, Overland 15
Score by quarters:
Mullen 23 29 13 4 — 69
Overland 8 0 3 4 — 15
Rangeview 61, Westminster 19
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 22 23 9 7 — 61
Westminster 7 5 2 5 — 19
Vista PEAK 72, Prairie View 30
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 6 7 10 7 — 30
Vista PEAK 24 20 18 10 — 72