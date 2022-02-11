AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 56, Cherokee Trail 48

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe  14  18  11  13 — 56

Cher. Trail    9  13  15  11 — 48

Brighton 74, Gateway 41

Eaglecrest 62, Grandview 24

Score by quarters:

Grandview   6    6    8   6 — 24

Eaglecrest  21  13  16  12 — 62

Grandview points: Simon Kibbee 6, Kenric Smith 6, Breven Anderson 4, Alex Riddick 4, Kahden Ruhlo 4, Brook Dagne 2. Eaglecrest points: Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 21, Peyton Taylor 10, DeAndre Brown 7, Garrett Barger 6, Jayden Washington 6, Joshua Ray 5, Tristan Barger 2, LaDavian King 2, Kyelin Sanders 2, Hetlin 1

Hinkley 72, Adams City 65

Score by quarters:

Adams City  12  18  18  17 — 65

Hinkley        16  26   8  22 — 72

Overland 70, Mullen 37

Rangeview 71, Westminster 32

Score by quarters:

Westminster  11    9  12    0 — 32

Rangeview     13  20  17  21 — 71

Rangeview points: Hanif Muhammad 16, KK Stroter 11, Elijah Thomas 11, Malik Frazier 10, Chris Watkins 7, J’vion Bunch 4, Demarco Duncan 4, Bryce McCutcheon 4, Tyrele Wake 1

Smoky Hill 76, Cherry Creek 59

Vista PEAK 67, Prairie View 58

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK   15  12  16  24 — 67

Prairie View  13  11  13  21 — 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brighton 49, Gateway 35

Grandview 69, Eaglecrest 32

Score by quarters:

Grandview  18  12  20  19 — 69

Eaglecrest    3    6  16    7 — 32

Mullen 69, Overland 15

Score by quarters:

Mullen     23  29  13  4 — 69

Overland   8    0    3  4 — 15

Rangeview 61, Westminster 19

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  22  23  9  7 — 61

Westminster  7   5  2  5 — 19

Vista PEAK 72, Prairie View 30

Score by quarters:

Prairie View    6    7  10    7 — 30

Vista PEAK    24  20  18  10 — 72

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments