AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 60, Arapahoe 59

Mullen 76, Cherokee Trail 71

Smoky Hill 80, Overland 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 54, Eaglecrest 50

Cherokee Trail 51, Mullen 30

Cherry Creek 56, Grandview 40

Overland 73, Smoky Hill 38