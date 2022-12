AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 65, Rampart 48

Regis Jesuit 74, Mullen 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wildcat Classic (Fruita Monument H.S.)

Eaglecrest 37, Castle View 28

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 4, Regis Jesuit 2